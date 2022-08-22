Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success story

By Scott Lorimer
August 22 2022, 5.00pm Updated: August 22 2022, 7.33pm
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Bobby Lammie and Eve Muirhead are the current mixed doubles World champions.
EVE MUIRHEAD: No retirement regrets but British Curling mixed doubles decision was a kick…
0
Eilish McColgan leads eventual winner Yasemin Can (in red vest) in the European Championships 10,000m final
Eilish McColgan claims 10,000m silver at European Championships
0
Team Scotland Para bowls head coach Bob Christie. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
WATCH: The ex-Angus bobbie whose guiding hand helped Scotland's para bowlers to Birmingham 2022…
0
Connor Graham lost in the first round at Carnoustie.
Blairgowrie's Cormac Sharpe battles through at Boys' Amateur Championship but Connor Graham out
0
On her retirement, Eve Muirhead has been congratulated by Sir Matthew Pinsent and Eilidh Doyle, among many others.
Eve Muirhead retires: GB Sporting great Sir Matthew Pinsent leads the congratulations for curling…
0
Post Thumbnail
Eve Muirhead: 10 special pictures that tell inside story of Perthshire curler's life and…
Eve Muirhead is waving goodbye to competitive curling.
Perthshire's Olympic champion Eve Muirhead retires from curling
0
Eve Muirhead celebrates winning the last of her World Junior curling golds.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire star Eve Muirhead reveals top 5 moments of her career as she…
0
Eve Muirhead shed tears of joy when she won her Olympic gold.
EVE MUIRHEAD: I’m retiring from curling – and this is why I’m stepping off…
0
Sam Hickey winning gold.
Dundee boxer Sam Hickey thrilled to be named best boxer of Commonwealth Games AND…
0

More from The Courier

People are being told to not swim on Borughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
0
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
0
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
0
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
0
Brand ambassador Andy Marks hands out samples of cocktails to Annie Lyll and Jack Young from Dundee at the event. Pictures by Steve Brown/DCT Media.
In pictures: Were you at The Dundee Gin Company's relaunch event? See if you…
0