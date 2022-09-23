Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a row

By Saskia Harper
September 23 2022, 12.36pm
Cases are continuing to fall across Tayside and Fife.

Coronavirus cases are on the decline in all four regions of Tayside and Fife for the second week running.

Last week saw cases fall in all four areas of Courier country for the first time in three weeks.

This week Dundee saw the largest fall, with 38.3% fewer cases than the week before.

An estimated 50 people tested positive between September 11 and 17, compared with 74 the previous week.

Dundee during lockdown in March 2020.

There was a 36.4% decrease in Fife this week. There were 166 confirmed positive test results, compared with 269 last week.

In Perth and Kinross, there were 26.9% fewer cases than the week before. Around 79 people in the region tested positive, compared with 110 previously.

And across Angus, there was a decrease of 21.1%, with 45 people confirming a positive test result. The figure was 55 the week before.

What about the rest of Scotland?

This week the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data revealed one in 55 Scots tested positive in the week ending September 13. This is compared with one in 45 the week before.

It shows case numbers are on the decline across the country.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 98,800, meaning 1.88% of the population tested positive during the same time period.

In England one in 70 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 75 in Wales and one in 80 in Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland again had the largest estimated average ratio of the population in the UK testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Half a million unvaccinated Scots

This week new research from Edinburgh University revealed one in 10 adults in Scotland have yet to receive any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This means nearly half a million Scottish adults are unvaccinated against Covid.

Those who are unvaccinated are more likely to be male, live in urban areas with high deprivation and have no pre-existing medical conditions, experts say.

The research found 573,289 people in Scotland with no Covid-19 vaccination record.

Nearly half a million adults in Scotland are unvaccinated against Covid.

When adjusted for the number of people listed as not receiving a jab for clinical reasons and deaths since the start of the vaccination programme, the figure of unvaccinated people living in Scotland was 494,288.

The average age of unvaccinated people was 42 years old. And 29% of all unvaccinated adults lived in the most deprived areas in Scotland.

The majority (60.5%) of unvaccinated people had no pre-existing medical conditions. However, 11.2% had three or more conditions, compared with 12.5% of the vaccinated.

Three of the most common pre-existing conditions in unvaccinated people were chronic respiratory disease, depression and high blood pressure.

