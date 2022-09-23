Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coronavirus cases are on the decline in all four regions of Tayside and Fife for the second week running.

Last week saw cases fall in all four areas of Courier country for the first time in three weeks.

This week Dundee saw the largest fall, with 38.3% fewer cases than the week before.

An estimated 50 people tested positive between September 11 and 17, compared with 74 the previous week.

There was a 36.4% decrease in Fife this week. There were 166 confirmed positive test results, compared with 269 last week.

In Perth and Kinross, there were 26.9% fewer cases than the week before. Around 79 people in the region tested positive, compared with 110 previously.

And across Angus, there was a decrease of 21.1%, with 45 people confirming a positive test result. The figure was 55 the week before.

What about the rest of Scotland?

This week the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data revealed one in 55 Scots tested positive in the week ending September 13. This is compared with one in 45 the week before.

It shows case numbers are on the decline across the country.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 98,800, meaning 1.88% of the population tested positive during the same time period.

In England one in 70 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 75 in Wales and one in 80 in Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland again had the largest estimated average ratio of the population in the UK testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Half a million unvaccinated Scots

This week new research from Edinburgh University revealed one in 10 adults in Scotland have yet to receive any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This means nearly half a million Scottish adults are unvaccinated against Covid.

Those who are unvaccinated are more likely to be male, live in urban areas with high deprivation and have no pre-existing medical conditions, experts say.

The research found 573,289 people in Scotland with no Covid-19 vaccination record.

When adjusted for the number of people listed as not receiving a jab for clinical reasons and deaths since the start of the vaccination programme, the figure of unvaccinated people living in Scotland was 494,288.

The average age of unvaccinated people was 42 years old. And 29% of all unvaccinated adults lived in the most deprived areas in Scotland.

The majority (60.5%) of unvaccinated people had no pre-existing medical conditions. However, 11.2% had three or more conditions, compared with 12.5% of the vaccinated.

Three of the most common pre-existing conditions in unvaccinated people were chronic respiratory disease, depression and high blood pressure.