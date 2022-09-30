Covid cases increasing across Tayside and Fife again – but where?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid cases increasing across Tayside and Fife again – but where?

By Saskia Harper
September 30 2022, 12.45pm Updated: September 30 2022, 12.47pm
covid dundee million cases scotland
Positive test numbers have increased across parts of Tayside and Fife this week.

Covid cases increased in three areas across Tayside and Fife last week, after weeks of decreases.

Between September 17 and 23, Fife saw the largest increase of 37.9% compared with the week before, with 233 people testing positive.

There were 166 positive tests the previous week.

There was an increase of 13.6% in Angus. Stats show 50 people tested positive last week, compared with 45 the week before.

Reform Street in Dundee during the March 2020 lockdown.

In Perth and Kinross, cases numbers increased by 8.3%, with 91 positive cases being recorded. The previous week saw 79 people test positive.

And in Dundee, cases actually decreased by 43.5% compared with the week before.

The figures show 35 people tested positive across the city last week, with 50 confirming a positive test the week previous.

What about the rest of the country?

This week the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data revealed one in 45 Scots tested positive in the week ending September 20. This is compared with one in 55 the week before.

While it looks like case numbers are on the increase again across the country, the ONS says the trend is currently “uncertain” in Scotland.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 117,100. Around 2.22% of the population tested positive during the same time period.

In England one in 65 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 50 in Wales and one in 80 in Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland again had the largest estimated average ratio of the population in the UK testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Can I go to work if I have Covid?

The requirement to self-isolate was scrapped by the Scottish Government in May this year.

Before that, many of us had experienced the challenges of not being allowed to go outside for 10 or even 14 days in a row.

While the requirement to self-isolate is no longer in place, the Scottish Government still has guidance on what to do if you find yourself feeling unwell with Covid symptoms, or even testing positive this autumn.

According to NHS Inform, you should stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you have symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as coronavirus, and you:

  • Have a high temperature or;
  • Do not feel well enough to go to work or carry out normal activities.

You should do this until you no longer have a high temperature or until you feel better.

If you feel unwell or test positive, you should stay at home and away from others wherever possible.

If you have tested positive, stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

You should do this for five days after the day you took your test, or from the day your symptoms started – whichever was earlier.

You should count the day after you took the test as day one.

If someone aged 18 or under has tested positive, they should stay at home and avoid contact with others for three days after the day they took the test or from the day their symptoms started – whichever was earliest.

This is because children and young people tend to be infectious for less time than adults.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4
a man experiencing night terrors in bed with a graphic of someone falling
Why do we experience night terrors - and do you know what to do…
Joy Milne with a picture of her late husband Les.
Perth woman who smelled husband's Parkinson's talks to Jeremy Paxman about his own diagnosis
Fife's A&E times are causing concern.
NHS Fife challenged by one of their own board members over continuing A&E crisis
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike
Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at…
Shelley Booth says exercise plays an important part in quality sleep.
Dundee fitness guru Shelley Booth on how exercise plays a part in getting good…
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
Kaigan Carrie and Rob Hosking have launched Rise Of Happiness magazine.
Angus couple launch free magazine after 'living for days off' made them unhappy
Post Thumbnail
Transforming eye health on the high street with Specsavers
a nurse wearing a sleep apnoea mask
Tayside nurse who has sleep apnoea reveals 5 signs that may mean you have…

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks