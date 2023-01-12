ALISTAIR HEATHER: My message to NHS staff – no one will blame you if you walk away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

ALISTAIR HEATHER: My message to NHS staff – no one will blame you if you walk away

By Alistair Heather
January 12 2023, 4.01pm Updated: January 13 2023, 9.56am
media in mask and surgical gloves holding up her hands in a display of frustration.
Why are staff leaving the NHS? Who'd want to stay? Image: Shutterstock.

This is a wee note to you, if you work in the NHS.

I used to think that when you graduated, as a nurse, a doctor, a therapist, a physio, you owed the NHS a good few years service.

This work would be challenging. But your service was part-repayment for the free education.

And you received, as a bonus, the genuine heartfelt admiration, respect and love of all of us who have relied upon the NHS over the years.

Scots trained in the public systems who immediately disappeared abroad, or who chased the money into private healthcare were being a wee bit selfish I thought.

I don’t think that any more.

The writer Alistair Heather next to a quote: "I support the strikers. And now I also support the leavers. The back turners. The ones who have given all they can give, taken all they can take, and now need to sinder from the old NHS."

You don’t owe us a thing.

We havnae held up our end of the bargain.

So many parts of particularly frontline care are no longer safe, nor appropriate, places to work.

Why are dedicated staff leaving the NHS? Ask my friend

I ken a good number of folk that work with you within the NHS – some close pals, some distant acquaintances – who are throwing their hands up in disgust at the work environment and walking away.

One Dundonian pal of mine loves being a nurse.

He worked hard to get there.

He put in the hard yards as a hospital porter, getting his education while working brutal backshifts and late nights, before becoming a qualified and dedicated nurse in the intensive care unit in a main national hospital.

porter walking through a hospital corridor
Loyalty and dedication may no longer be enough to prevent staff leaving the NHS. Image: Shutterstock.

It was demanding. But he found it meaningful.

Then Covid came along.

He told me me: “Usually in the ICU, you’d have four folk come in that were near dead, and you’d save three. Wi covid, it was like a dozen coming in, and they were all dying.”

It was a traumatic event.

He received no meaningful support, or a break to recover.

He just found himself getting worked harder and harder and harder, as the provision around him creaked and, in places, buckled.

Shortly after that, he and his partner packed up and moved overseas.

They continue to work as nurses. He and I keep in touch.

He’s happier now.

stressed-looking medic in PPE
Covid changed everything. Is that one reason why NHS staff are leaving? Image: Shutterstock.

Work is more respectful of his time. He is better paid. His quality of life has improved.

“Conditions in the UK are poor,” he said. “And you’re told to put up with it, and if you strike you risk harming your patients.

“You really have to want to work as a nurse otherwise its pointless.”

Same pay, fewer burdens – the staff leaving the NHS to work in Tesco

Another pal’s daughter, also raised around here, and now in her early twenties, is doing the same.

She’s only a few years into nursing and already she’s leaving the NHS to work in New Zealand.

Why, I asked.

The answer was simple. “Better pay for less stress. The nurse:patient ratio is better.”

She can help people to a higher standard, and experience fewer negative impacts.

Why wouldn’t you go?

It has been made pretty clear that we don’t appreciate your efforts enough. If the job’s killing you, pack up and leave. You don’t owe us a thing

She has pals leaving the NHS to work in Tesco, because they can earn the same pay as shop staff with none of the burden of responsibility.

I’m sure you’ll have plenty of pals and colleagues who have left too, and even more who are chatting about leaving on breaks and at the canteen.

Maybe you’ve thought about it yourself.

No one would blame you if you went.

Governments to blame, and we’re the ones who elected them

Of course, your work is partly a profession and partly a vocation.

You do it because it is in you to help and to heal.

Successive governments have taken advantage of that fact.

We’ve betrayed you, not the other way around.

large crowd of strikers, one holding a placard which reads 'Clapping don't pay the bills'.
Nurses are among the health workers expressing their frustration by striking. Image: Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

The governments we elect in both the UK and in Scotland have not successfully evolved the NHS into an entity fit for purpose in 2023.

That’s not your fault. It’s ours for electing the incapable, and not demanding that the overhauls take place.

It has been made pretty clear that we don’t appreciate your efforts enough.

If the job’s killing you, pack up and leave. You don’t owe us a thing.

I support the strikers. And now I also support the leavers. The back turners. The ones who have given all they can give, taken all they can take, and now need to sinder from the old NHS.

Anti-strike law – the action of a government that can no longer rely on goodwill

You could have expected that, with so many of you and your colleagues out on strikes, and droves more heading for the airport departure lounges, your elected leaders would be grovelling.

Apologies. Pay bumps. Desperate pleading with you to keep on working, that we’ll find a way to fix this.

Not a bit of it.

The Tories are passing a hastily prepared bit of legislation which will force NHS staff into work during strikes.

They will attempt to pass it this coming Monday.

If my paymasters demanded I kept going in to work on strike days, and had underfunded and under-supported me to the extent I could no longer do my job well, I would walk away.

As Gary Smith, GMB general secretary said recently: “The NHS can only function with the goodwill of its incredible staff.”

The majority of us recognise that.

But I don’t blame you in the slightest if you feel that your well of goodwill has run dry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Two Playmobil figures, one of them a man handing over toy money to the other, a dentist.
REBECCA BAIRD: I'm tired of living in fear of toothache - Dundee dental crisis…
Dundee schoolboy Aiden McKimmie is facing a nine-month wait for NHS orthodontic treatment
Dundee dad 'gobsmacked' at nine-month wait for son's NHS dental treatment
Post Thumbnail
'Live your life to the fullest': Dundee woman who lost her speech after stroke…
Your burger needn't cost the Earth. Image: PA Photo/Andrew Burton.
Midweek meal: Make a difference with Annie Bell’s healthier planet burger recipe
Seuna Walker sitting on steps on holiday with her two young daughters.
GORDON WALKER: My wife got one thing wrong - it's been five years and…
site of the new mental health crisis centre.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope
Parking sign with an elecronic sign under it, which reads 'Full'
STEVE FINAN: Ninewells parking chaos isn't going away - so why is no one…
Health secretary Humza Yousaf in the Scottigh Parliament.
KEVIN PRINGLE: NHS future deserves deeper discussion, not political point-scoring
Comedian Janey Godley has vowed to continue her tour - with dates in Angus, Dundee and Perth.
As Janey Godley vows to tour despite terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis: The symptoms you…
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and Shirley Wilson.
Grateful Fife mum-of-two says 'the NHS saved my life' after freak accident

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks