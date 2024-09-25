Who does the best outdoor sauna and cold water plunge in Perthshire and Fife?

The combination of the outdoor sauna and cold water plunge is fast becoming the new popular wellness experience.

In Tayside and Fife there are already a number of places offering outdoor saunas – a trend believed to have originated in Finland.

But more recently there has been a new wellness offering in the regions – combining the outdoor sauna and the cold water plunge.

After reading about the health and wellbeing benefits of this, I was keen to try out two new facilities – Nowhere Sauna in Perthshire and Viking Heat Retreat in Fife.

I decided to visit both and compare them to find out why hot and cold contrast therapy is proving so popular.

I also wanted to discover if the practice really does make a difference to your mental health by lifting your mood.

With my swimsuit on and towel in hand, I was ready to find out.

Nowhere Sauna, Comrie

Nestled among the trees by the Mill Pond at Comrie Croft in Crieff, is Nowhere Sauna.

The mobile sauna itself is a converted horse box which features a wood-burning stove inside.

And right next to it is a bath which is filled with cool fresh water from the nearby burn.

Also, close by, is a waterfall bucket shower which is again topped up with fresh water.

The Nowhere Sauna, founded by Lauren Gentry and Susanna Macintyre, opened in June.

Their aim is to bring the health benefits of sauna to the local community.

“There is an increasing amount of research which says hot and cold therapy has lots of benefits for your mental and physical health,” Susanna tells me.

“You can feel really euphoric and it’s the contrast of the hot and cold which gets you to that state.

“The cold water activates your metabolism and it just makes you feel great!

Cold water plunge then outdoor sauna

We were told we could either go into the sauna first or try the cold water plunge.

I chose the fresh water bath and gingerly climbed in.

Now I have to say I did expect it to be a little cold. But in actual fact, it was freezing!

Initially I sat there chittering but after a few minutes, my body did start to adjust.

It was then time to hop out, rinse off my feet, and head into the outdoor sauna.

My friend and I felt so cosy inside the sauna with the wood-fired stove burning and the heat was definitely welcome after being submerged in cold water.

The window looks out onto the Mill Pond, which is a lovely view, and it just felt so relaxing.

After five minutes or so, we headed out and prepared to brave the cold temperatures of the freshwater bath once again.

Trying the waterfall bucket shower

I didn’t think the bucket shower would feel as cold, after being in the bath, but how wrong I was!

Pulling on the rope, the bucket tipped and the water came gushing down on my head. The look on my face said it all! It was soooo cold!

The hour-long experience passed quickly.

And after getting dried off and changing, we headed back to the Comrie Croft site where there are toilet facilities.

Price

At Nowhere Sauna you can book a seat in a communal session for one hour for £16. There is capacity for six people.

Or a private sauna session for one hour is available for £95.40 or three hours for £286.20.

Viking Heat Retreat, Balmalcolm, near Cupar

Viking Heat Retreat, located at the former Muddy Boots site, was opened in April by Jayne Ronaldson.

Jayne is an avid fan of cold water swimming and had the idea for the venture after discovering the physical and mental health benefits.

Viking Heat Retreat has an outdoor sauna, five baths and a plunge pool pod.

I went along as part of a half-day wellness retreat, hosted by Fife fitness instructor David Muir, with a few other ladies.

Straight away we all headed into the outdoor sauna.

It was just so relaxing sitting enjoying the warm heat.

And it was nice to share the experience with the other participants.

Then after a few minutes, we all headed out to select our baths and dive right in!

Adapting to the cold temperatures

I have to say it was easier to get into the cold water-filled bath after being inside the sauna first.

However, it still feels very cold when you first step in – and even more so when you sit down in the water!

Controlling your breathing helps when your body is adjusting to the cold water and after a few minutes, your body quickly adapts.

You don’t stay in long though and after a few minutes, we all got out and headed back into the sauna.

Price

At Viking Heat Retreat you can book a seat in a social session for up to 55 minutes for £15.

A drop in session is also available for £15.

A one-hour private session, for up to eight people, costs £100.

For more information visit Viking Heat Retreat’s Facebook page.

My verdict

I thoroughly enjoyed Nowhere Sauna and Viking Heat Retreat.

The main difference between the two was that there wasn’t a private area at Nowhere Sauna where you could change (we had to hold up towels for privacy).

And the toilet facilities were a bit further away from its location.

Whereas at Viking Heat Retreat, there is a small private changing area on site with toilets close by.

Both are also in different settings.

But out of the two, Nowhere Sauna probably offers the nicer view due to its location by the Mill Pond.

After taking part in hot and cold contrast therapy, I can see why it is so popular.

I was buzzing for the rest of the day!

It definitely boosts your mood – you feel great afterwards. I would highly recommend giving it a try.