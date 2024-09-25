Who does the best outdoor sauna and cold water plunge in Perthshire and Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Who does the best outdoor sauna and cold water plunge in Perthshire and Fife?

Debbie Clarke tries out two of the top sauna and cold water plunge contenders: Comrie Croft's Nowhere Sauna and the Viking Heat Retreat, near Cupar.

Health features writer Debbie Clarke tried an outdoor sauna and cold water plunge bath at Nowhere Sauna.
Health features writer Debbie Clarke tried an outdoor sauna and cold water plunge bath at Nowhere Sauna. Image: Debbie Clarke
By Debbie Clarke

The combination of the outdoor sauna and cold water plunge is fast becoming the new popular wellness experience.

In Tayside and Fife there are already a number of places offering outdoor saunas – a trend believed to have originated in Finland.

But more recently there has been a new wellness offering in the regions – combining the outdoor sauna and the cold water plunge.

After reading about the health and wellbeing benefits of this, I was keen to try out two new facilities – Nowhere Sauna in Perthshire and Viking Heat Retreat in Fife.

I decided to visit both and compare them to find out why hot and cold contrast therapy is proving so popular.

Debbie prepares to try the latest wellness trend - the outdoors sauna and cold water plunge combo.
Debbie prepares to try the outdoor sauna and cold water plunge combo. Image: Debbie Clarke

I also wanted to discover if the practice really does make a difference to your mental health by lifting your mood.

With my swimsuit on and towel in hand, I was ready to find out.

Nowhere Sauna, Comrie

Nestled among the trees by the Mill Pond at Comrie Croft in Crieff, is Nowhere Sauna.

The mobile sauna itself is a converted horse box which features a wood-burning stove inside.

Nowhere Sauna is based in Perthshire.
Nowhere Sauna in Perthshire. Image: Debbie Clarke.

And right next to it is a bath which is filled with cool fresh water from the nearby burn.

Also, close by, is a waterfall bucket shower which is again topped up with fresh water.

The Nowhere Sauna, founded by Lauren Gentry and Susanna Macintyre, opened in June.

Their aim is to bring the health benefits of sauna to the local community.

“There is an increasing amount of research which says hot and cold therapy has lots of benefits for your mental and physical health,” Susanna tells me.

“You can feel really euphoric and it’s the contrast of the hot and cold which gets you to that state.

“The cold water activates your metabolism and it just makes you feel great!

Cold water plunge then outdoor sauna

We were told we could either go into the sauna first or try the cold water plunge.

I chose the fresh water bath and gingerly climbed in.

Now I have to say I did expect it to be a little cold. But in actual fact, it was freezing!

Initially I sat there chittering but after a few minutes, my body did start to adjust.

It was then time to hop out, rinse off my feet, and head into the outdoor sauna.

Debbie pictured inside the outdoor sauna.
Debbie inside the outdoor sauna. Image: Debbie Clarke

My friend and I felt so cosy inside the sauna with the wood-fired stove burning and the heat was definitely welcome after being submerged in cold water.

The window looks out onto the Mill Pond, which is a lovely view, and it just felt so relaxing.

After five minutes or so, we headed out and prepared to brave the cold temperatures of the freshwater bath once again.

Trying the waterfall bucket shower

I didn’t think the bucket shower would feel as cold, after being in the bath, but how wrong I was!

Debbie tried the waterfall bucket shower at Nowhere Sauna in Perthshire.
Debbie tried the waterfall bucket shower. Image: Debbie Clarke

Pulling on the rope, the bucket tipped and the water came gushing down on my head. The look on my face said it all! It was soooo cold!

The hour-long experience passed quickly.

And after getting dried off and changing, we headed back to the Comrie Croft site where there are toilet facilities.

Price

At Nowhere Sauna you can book a seat in a communal session for one hour for £16. There is capacity for six people.

Or a private sauna session for one hour is available for £95.40 or three hours for £286.20.

Viking Heat Retreat, Balmalcolm, near Cupar

Viking Heat Retreat, located at the former Muddy Boots site, was opened in April by Jayne Ronaldson.

Jayne is an avid fan of cold water swimming and had the idea for the venture after discovering the physical and mental health benefits.

Viking Heat Retreat near Cupar in Fife.
Viking Heat Retreat in Fife. Image: Debbie Clarke

Viking Heat Retreat has an outdoor sauna, five baths and a plunge pool pod.

I went along as part of a half-day wellness retreat, hosted by Fife fitness instructor David Muir, with a few other ladies.

Straight away we all headed into the outdoor sauna.

It was just so relaxing sitting enjoying the warm heat.

Debbie joined the other participants in the outdoor sauna at Viking Heat Retreat.
Inside the outdoor sauna at Viking Heat Retreat. Image: Debbie Clarke

And it was nice to share the experience with the other participants.

Then after a few minutes, we all headed out to select our baths and dive right in!

Adapting to the cold temperatures

I have to say it was easier to get into the cold water-filled bath after being inside the sauna first.

However, it still feels very cold when you first step in – and even more so when you sit down in the water!

Debbie tried the cold water plunge bath at Viking Heat Retreat.
Debbie tried the cold water plunge bath and outdoor sauna at Viking Heat Retreat in Fife. Image: Debbie Clarke

Controlling your breathing helps when your body is adjusting to the cold water and after a few minutes, your body quickly adapts.

You don’t stay in long though and after a few minutes, we all got out and headed back into the sauna.

Price

At Viking Heat Retreat you can book a seat in a social session for up to 55 minutes for £15.

A drop in session is also available for £15.

A one-hour private session, for up to eight people, costs £100.

For more information visit Viking Heat Retreat’s Facebook page.

My verdict

I thoroughly enjoyed Nowhere Sauna and Viking Heat Retreat.

The main difference between the two was that there wasn’t a private area at Nowhere Sauna where you could change (we had to hold up towels for privacy).

And the toilet facilities were a bit further away from its location.

Whereas at Viking Heat Retreat, there is a small private changing area on site with toilets close by.

Both are also in different settings.

But out of the two, Nowhere Sauna probably offers the nicer view due to its location by the Mill Pond.

After taking part in hot and cold contrast therapy, I can see why it is so popular.

Debbie and the other participants braving the cold water plunge baths at Viking Heat Retreat
Debbie and the other participants braving the cold water plunge. Image: Debbie Clarke

I was buzzing for the rest of the day!

It definitely boosts your mood – you feel great afterwards. I would highly recommend giving it a try.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Sylvia started playing para bowls after losing her eyesight.
How Dundee gran Sylvia started losing her sight but went on to become a…
Former GP Louise Crombie at the Fife community garden she now runs after quitting her job as a doctor.
I left my job as a GP to create a community therapeutic garden in…
3
Freddie was born 13 weeks prematurely in March 2023. Image: Hayley Etchells and Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee couple 'juggling' family life after baby Freddie arrives 13 weeks early
Shona Lees, co-owner of The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry, instructs health features writer Debbie Clarke in one of the moves using the reformer machine. Image: Alan Richardson.
Is the new reformer pilates studio in Broughty Ferry worth £18 a class? I…
Jaime Baker performing in a showcase at her Arbroath pole dance studio while she was having chemotherapy for womb cancer.
How pole dancing gave Arbroath mum determination to fight womb cancer
Scenes from the Recovery Walk at HMP Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth-based murderer is among prisoners finding hope in pioneering addiction project
Health features writer Debbie Clarke tries out a Rockbox class in Dundee.
Rockbox fitness allows you to release your 'inner rock star': What did I think…
a montage of pics showing an ambulance, a clock and a chart
Find out ambulance waiting times in your area with our data tracker
2
Dundee student recruitment officer Louise reveals how she has been able to recover from long Covid.
'Many GPs still don't acknowledge long Covid': Dundee's Louise on the fight to get…
Courier reporter Rebecca Baird tried the Body Ballancer machine put on the map by Jennifer Aniston.
I had Jennifer Aniston's favourite lymphatic drainage treatment at a Stonehaven salon - what…
2

Conversation