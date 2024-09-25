Angus teacher absence rates and council sick days spiral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus teacher absence rates and council sick days spiral

One councillor has warned 'people can only take so much'.

By Graham Brown
Teacher absence rates in Angus are creeping close to double pre-Covid levels. Image: PA/PA Wire
Teacher absence rates in Angus are creeping close to double pre-Covid levels. Image: PA/PA Wire

A warning has been given that Angus Council must get a grip on workforce issues after figures revealed spiralling sickness absence since the pandemic.

Teacher absence rates are heading towards double what they were before Covid struck.

And the average across the authority’s 4,800-strong workforce was nearly a fortnight of sick days in 2022/23.

Staff turnover of almost 10% and an increase in temporary employees have led one councillor to warn “people can only take so much”.

Councillor ‘hugely concerned’ by staffing issues

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed said she was “hugely concerned” around staffing issues and the potential knock-on impact on council services.

She flagged her worries during a scrutiny committee on Tuesday.

A best value study of the council workforce plan praised positive work in a host of areas.

Those included good use of apprenticeships and programmes to develop the young workforce.

But it also highlighted challenges the council faces in recruiting and retaining staff.

The report revealed that in 2020/21, teacher absence levels averaged 4.2 days a year.

The 2022/23 figure was 7.43.

And in the same period the average sickness absence rate for other council staff went from 10.5 to almost 14 days per annum.

Councillor Speed said pandemic changes such as agile or home working, and the increase in temporary staff, were a concern.

Covid’s dramatic effect on working practices has left its Angus House HQ in Forfar almost half empty.

The council has embarked on a marketing campaign to try to find a tenant or buyer for the building.

Angus House council HQ in Forfar.
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar recently went on the market. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A review of the authority’s top-level management is also currently under way.

Councillor Speed said: “I have a concern for the workforce as a whole in terms of the amount of changes, reviews and uncertainty they continue to go through year on year.

“The impact that has on their wellbeing and I guess ultimately the impact that has on our communities and the services that we provide.

“Everything has its place, whether that’s temporary staff, agile working or working from home.

“All of those flexibilities are great but I’m hugely concerned the knock-on impact that has.

“People can only take so much.”

HR boss highlights ‘fit for the future’ strategy

Council HR director Sharon Faulkner said: “Sickness absence had reduced. It went back up again significantly through Covid.

“There is an ongoing trend, psychological issues tend to be the most significant issues people are reporting as being absent with.

“It can lead to longer term absences as well.”

She added: “But we have a fit for the future programme we have implemented this year.

“We are working on various themes about how we work with our workforce and make sure they area as fit and healthy – both psychologically and physically – as they can be.”

