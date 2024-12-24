EXCLUSIVE: 8-year-old Montrose boy Lawson celebrates ‘best present’ – Christmas cancer-free

Montrose boy Lawson Anderson ringing the bell to mark the end of his cancer treatment has been the “best Christmas present” for him and his family.

The eight-year-old has been having chemotherapy for the past three years after he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia shortly after starting primary one.

It has been a tough time for the Borrowfield Primary pupil.

So it was a very special, poignant moment on December 9 when Lawson was finally able to ring the bell at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee – surrounded by his mum Kelly, dad Craig, brothers Heath, 15, Smith, 14 and close family.

Kelly, 43, says they all marked the occasion with a party afterwards at Salty’s restaurant in Montrose.

“Lawson finishing his cancer treatment is the best Christmas present,” Kelly says.

“It was such an emotional day when he rang the bell and it was such a relief to see him finally complete treatment.

“When Lawson was reading the poem to ring the bell I could hear the emotion in his voice.

“It was such a happy day.”

Ringing the bell is a tradition at many cancer centres to celebrate the completion of cancer treatment.

When was Montrose boy Lawson first diagnosed with cancer?

Lawson was diagnosed with cancer when he was five years old.

He first started feeling unwell when he was at Borrowfield Primary.

Kelly, who works as a dental hygienist in Montrose, explains: “He had just started primary one in August 2021.

“And the following month I got a phone call from the school.

“They said he wasn’t feeling very well and had turned a funny colour.

“So we picked him up and he was quite pale. It was a fortnight of him not feeling well and he had a temperature.

“I ended up taking him to the doctor’s four times altogether.

“On the fourth time the doctor referred us to Ninewells to have his bloods taken.”

Lawson needed blood transfusions and tests were carried out.

It was later discovered he had abnormal cells.

“Craig and I were taken to a room and asked what we had been told,” Kelly continues.

“We had been told it could be a virus.

“There had also been mention of leukaemia – although initially there were no abnormal cells.

“But they said now there were abnormal cells and that it looked like leukaemia.

“We were then referred to the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital for Lawson to have a bone marrow biopsy taken.

“He had the biopsy and it was confirmed he had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.”

Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) is a rare type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

What treatment did Lawson have?

Kelly says she and her husband Craig, 36, who works as an electrical engineer, were shocked when they were given the diagnosis.

“It was that sinking feeling – you just can’t believe it. We were just devastated – our whole family was.

“We have always been open with Lawson so we told him everything – even when it came to his treatment so we could prepare him.”

Kelly explains that his treatment was to be carried out just over three years in different stages.

At the start it was intense – Lawson was given daily chemotherapy and steroids.

Later it moved to a maintenance phase and for this he was given chemotherapy every four weeks with steroids.

Lawson had a portacath (a hollow flexible plastic tube which is placed into a large vein leading into the heart) fitted in his chest to access bloods and deliver chemotherapy.

He also had a number of lumbar punctures to get chemo into his spinal fluid.

“Lawson also had to have a nose tube inserted to get steroids and oral chemotherapy into his system because he was too young to take tablets.

“He really struggled with that.

“But when he learned to swallow the tablets the nose tube was taken out.”

After Lawson got through the initial treatment phases, he was able to go back to school.

“He has managed to go to school pretty much the majority of the time,” Kelly says.

“Since he has been on maintenance treatment, he has gone for chemotherapy in the morning and then gone to school in the afternoon.

“He hasn’t felt sick or anything so he has been quite lucky.”

Kelly says her son has also managed to play football throughout his treatment.

Lawson, who is a big Rangers fan, plays for St Laurence Youth Football Club 2016 in Laurencekirk.

Lawson, from Montrose, looking forward to Christmas now he’s cancer free

Kelly says the family are now looking forward to Christmas and spending the day at home.

“It will be all of mine and Craig’s family and we will be doing the full works for Christmas.

“Lawson is looking forward to it and he is really excited.”

She adds: “Throughout his treatment he has been so good. He hasn’t complained, he has just got on with it – he has taken it all in his stride.

“He is a lovely boy and such a trouper – we are all really proud of him.”