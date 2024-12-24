Could boss departures leave Raith Rovers and Dunfermline shopping in same market at Christmas?

Rivals on the pitch and in the stands, Dunfermline and Raith Rovers could now become competitors in the boardroom.

The circumstances behind them may have been different, but the departures of both clubs’ managers leaves them looking for a new boss at the same time.

Neill Collins was the first to leave, but of his own accord after deciding he wanted to accept the offer of a move back to the United States, where he made his name in the dugout with Tampa Bay Rowdies.

His departure from Raith for Sacramento Republic in California was announced on Saturday, shortly before James McPake took charge of his final match with Dunfermline against Morton.

Unceremoniously sacked on Monday just two days before Christmas, the timing of the dismissal of the former Dundee boss – in the week of a televised clash with sworn enemies Falkirk – is a surprise.

However, perhaps the two clubs are linked in their needs, with the Pars eager not to let Rovers steal a march on them in the hunt for a manager.

Ian Murray appears the ideal and obvious candidate for Dunfermline, who would find no competition from his former club just 12 miles to the east.

But, beyond the former Hibernian and Rangers defender, the candidates for both jobs could be very similar.

Raith are refusing to put a timescale on their latest managerial hunt.

Timescales

It is understood the Stark’s Park outfit are keen to find a successor to Collins ‘as soon as possible’.

However, they have recent warnings over just how many twists and turns can happen in attempts to find the right new man.

Following an approach from Sacramento after the Fife derby win over Dunfermline, it became clear it was an opportunity Collins wanted to accept.

Both parties agreed to keep the move under wraps until after Friday’s encounter with Queen’s Park at Hampden.

But work is now firmly under way as Rovers seek his replacement.

When the Kirkcaldy club sacked Murray after just one league game back in August, they spoke of on-going work to identify possible successors in case they needed a new manager.

That will also be the case this time.

However, earlier in the year, things did not exactly go to plan, with Collins proving elusive and David Healy reneging on a deal to move from Linfield in Northern Ireland.

A 30-day gap between managers was not ideal but also a warning as to expectations this time round.

It will be interesting to see who lands their new boss first.