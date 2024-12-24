Could boss departures leave Raith Rovers and Dunfermline shopping in same market at Christmas?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could boss departures leave Raith Rovers and Dunfermline shopping in same market at Christmas?

The Fife rivals are seeking new managers at the same time.

Neill Collins and James McPake side by side.
Neill Collins (left) and James McPake during the recent Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Rivals on the pitch and in the stands, Dunfermline and Raith Rovers could now become competitors in the boardroom.

The circumstances behind them may have been different, but the departures of both clubs’ managers leaves them looking for a new boss at the same time.

Neill Collins was the first to leave, but of his own accord after deciding he wanted to accept the offer of a move back to the United States, where he made his name in the dugout with Tampa Bay Rowdies.

His departure from Raith for Sacramento Republic in California was announced on Saturday, shortly before James McPake took charge of his final match with Dunfermline against Morton.

Former manager Ian Murray gives the Raith Rovers supporters the thumbs up.
Former Raith Rovers manager is expected to be on Dunfermline’s wanted list. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Unceremoniously sacked on Monday just two days before Christmas, the timing of the dismissal of the former Dundee boss – in the week of a televised clash with sworn enemies Falkirk – is a surprise.

However, perhaps the two clubs are linked in their needs, with the Pars eager not to let Rovers steal a march on them in the hunt for a manager.

Ian Murray appears the ideal and obvious candidate for Dunfermline, who would find no competition from his former club just 12 miles to the east.

But, beyond the former Hibernian and Rangers defender, the candidates for both jobs could be very similar.

Raith are refusing to put a timescale on their latest managerial hunt.

Timescales

It is understood the Stark’s Park outfit are keen to find a successor to Collins ‘as soon as possible’.

However, they have recent warnings over just how many twists and turns can happen in attempts to find the right new man.

Following an approach from Sacramento after the Fife derby win over Dunfermline, it became clear it was an opportunity Collins wanted to accept.

Both parties agreed to keep the move under wraps until after Friday’s encounter with Queen’s Park at Hampden.

But work is now firmly under way as Rovers seek his replacement.

Former Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Former Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

When the Kirkcaldy club sacked Murray after just one league game back in August, they spoke of on-going work to identify possible successors in case they needed a new manager.

That will also be the case this time.

However, earlier in the year, things did not exactly go to plan, with Collins proving elusive and David Healy reneging on a deal to move from Linfield in Northern Ireland.

A 30-day gap between managers was not ideal but also a warning as to expectations this time round.

It will be interesting to see who lands their new boss first.

