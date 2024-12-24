Tony Docherty reveals what Dundee fans can expect from new boy Cesar Garza as he welcomes 2 stars back to full training

Dundee fans will love new signing Cesar Garza’s passion and energy says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues made their first capture of the winter, despite the transfer window not being opened yet, with a year-long loan deal for the Mexican U/20 international.

It is the first move since Dundee and the Mexican top-flight outfit teamed up in a strategic partnership.

And Docherty can’t wait to get him involved.

“Cesar is a very talented young footballer who has played 12 times for Monterrey,” the Dens boss said.

“He is a midfielder who will give us good competition for places.

“Cesar was part of the Mexico U/20 team that won the CONCACAF Championship and is a highly thought of young player. One that we have had our eyes on.

“He fits into the way we play. I am looking forward to getting him involved and he will train with the squad over the next couple of days.

“It is good to get him in and all going well and his clearance comes through, he will maybe be available for the derby.”

‘Loves a slide tackle’

Garza joins compatriot Antonio Portales at Dundee and will bring more Mexican fire to the Dark Blues says Docherty.

“He is more of a combative No 6 and, like when Antonio came here, I think he will appeal to our fans,” the Dundee boss added.

“He is energetic, loves a slide tackle and a challenge – Dundee fans in my time here can relate to that.

“I think they will enjoy watching him play.

“He plays with real passion, like Tony, and that was the first thing that attracted us to him along with his technical ability.”

Two stars return

Garza, though, won’t be available on Boxing Day when Dundee host Ross County in a crucial Premiership clash.

He has to wait until next week before he can play.

However, Docherty is pleased to have two key men back in full training while another is nearing a return.

Simon Murray was laid low by flu last week but still made an appearance as a sub at Rangers on Saturday while Seun Adewumi sat out with an injury picked up at Hearts.

“We had Adewumi and Murray training this morning so they will be added to the squad,” Docherty said on Monday.

“Scott Fraser won’t be ready for this one, Ziyad Larkeche is still out but Clark Robertson is getting closer and obviously Joe Shaughnessy is not ready yet.

“We are hopeful that Clark will be training come the end of this week and will be available for the upcoming games – fingers crossed for the derby.”

Dundee follow up Thursday’s clash against Ross County with a trip to St Mirren before the derby with Dundee United on January 2.