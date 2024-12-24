Tony Docherty reveals what Dundee fans can expect from new boy Cesar Garza as he welcomes 2 stars back to full training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Tony Docherty reveals what Dundee fans can expect from new boy Cesar Garza as he welcomes 2 stars back to full training

The Mexican has arrived in Dundee after agreeing a year-long loan.

By George Cran
Cesar Garza, Tony Docherty and Antonio Portales
Dundee boss Tony Docherty (centre) with his two Mexican players Cesar Garza and Antonio Portales. Image: David Young

Dundee fans will love new signing Cesar Garza’s passion and energy says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues made their first capture of the winter, despite the transfer window not being opened yet, with a year-long loan deal for the Mexican U/20 international.

It is the first move since Dundee and the Mexican top-flight outfit teamed up in a strategic partnership.

And Docherty can’t wait to get him involved.

“Cesar is a very talented young footballer who has played 12 times for Monterrey,” the Dens boss said.

“He is a midfielder who will give us good competition for places.

“Cesar was part of the Mexico U/20 team that won the CONCACAF Championship and is a highly thought of young player. One that we have had our eyes on.

“He fits into the way we play. I am looking forward to getting him involved and he will train with the squad over the next couple of days.

“It is good to get him in and all going well and his clearance comes through, he will maybe be available for the derby.”

‘Loves a slide tackle’

Cesar Garza battles in midfield against River Plate for Monterrey. Image: Javier Vicencio/Shutterstock
Cesar Garza battles in midfield against River Plate for Monterrey. Image: Javier Vicencio/Shutterstock

Garza joins compatriot Antonio Portales at Dundee and will bring more Mexican fire to the Dark Blues says Docherty.

“He is more of a combative No 6 and, like when Antonio came here, I think he will appeal to our fans,” the Dundee boss added.

“He is energetic, loves a slide tackle and a challenge – Dundee fans in my time here can relate to that.

“I think they will enjoy watching him play.

“He plays with real passion, like Tony, and that was the first thing that attracted us to him along with his technical ability.”

Two stars return

Adewumi
Seun Adewumi missed the weekend trip to Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Garza, though, won’t be available on Boxing Day when Dundee host Ross County in a crucial Premiership clash.

He has to wait until next week before he can play.

However, Docherty is pleased to have two key men back in full training while another is nearing a return.

Simon Murray was laid low by flu last week but still made an appearance as a sub at Rangers on Saturday while Seun Adewumi sat out with an injury picked up at Hearts.

“We had Adewumi and Murray training this morning so they will be added to the squad,” Docherty said on Monday.

“Scott Fraser won’t be ready for this one, Ziyad Larkeche is still out but Clark Robertson is getting closer and obviously Joe Shaughnessy is not ready yet.

“We are hopeful that Clark will be training come the end of this week and will be available for the upcoming games – fingers crossed for the derby.”

Dundee follow up Thursday’s clash against Ross County with a trip to St Mirren before the derby with Dundee United on January 2.

