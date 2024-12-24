Plans for Dundee family entertainment centre with ‘ninja airpark’ in former soft play building

There are plans to turn Dundee’s former Fun Factory into a new family entertainment centre.

The former soft play centre in Douglas may become the Fun Parx Family Entertainment Centre.

The centre would feature a “ninja airpark”, soft play area, arcade, slides and cafe.

The proposal has come to light due to a planning application to Dundee City Council for new signage in Balunie Drive.

Plans for former Fun Factory building in Dundee

The application says the centre would trade as Fun Parx.

The applicant is Peter Hay.

Fun Factory closed in September as bosses blamed factors including competition from other soft play centres and a struggle to keep staff.

Mark Selvey, CEO of the company that runs the venue, said at the time: “Unfortunately we have decided to cease trading as The Fun Factory.

“Due to a number of matters including trading levels, current economic position, competition around the city and recruiting and retaining of staff, the board has decided to reconsider our current situation.

“While financially we are still in a secure position, we are not confident that the trading position will improve in the short to medium term and are therefore going to be actively looking at renting out or selling some or all of our buildings.”

The soft play centre moved from an adjacent building into its current site in 2019 after the closure of the Factory Skatepark.