Former Stirling community and theatre centre put up for sale

The Cowane Centre in Stirling has been put up for sale.

The C-listed building was used as a community space for workshops, talks and theatre events.

Formerly owned by Stirling Council, it has hosted a range of courses and classes.

It was often home to the Stirling Writer’s group.

The building has a traditional stone construction under a pitched roof, clad with slates.

It is part single-floor and part two-storey, with the upper floor accessible via a central staircase or passenger lift.

There is an extensive parking area at the front of the building, with access via Lower Bridge Street.

It is considered the building can suit a variety of alternative uses, subject to necessary consents.

Interested parties are asked to contact Graham + Sibbald, which is marketing the building, for an asking price.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The Cowane Centre is owned by Stirling Council and it was agreed by full council on the 29th February 2024 that the Cowane Centre would be closed and services relocated to alternative locations.

“Services moved from the building in July 2024, and the building is currently on the market.”

