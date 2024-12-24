Former Stirling community and theatre centre put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Former Stirling community and theatre centre put up for sale

The C-listed building was used as a community space for workshops and theatre events.

By Ben MacDonald
Cowane Centre
The Cowane Centre is up for sale. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The Cowane Centre in Stirling has been put up for sale.

The C-listed building was used as a community space for workshops, talks and theatre events.

Formerly owned by Stirling Council, it has hosted a range of courses and classes.

It was often home to the Stirling Writer’s group.

The building has a traditional stone construction under a pitched roof, clad with slates.

It is part single-floor and part two-storey, with the upper floor accessible via a central staircase or passenger lift.

Inside the building. Image: Graham + Sibbald

There is an extensive parking area at the front of the building, with access via Lower Bridge Street.

It is considered the building can suit a variety of alternative uses, subject to necessary consents.

Interested parties are asked to contact Graham + Sibbald, which is marketing the building, for an asking price.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The Cowane Centre is owned by Stirling Council and it was agreed by full council on the 29th February 2024 that the Cowane Centre would be closed and services relocated to alternative locations.

“Services moved from the building in July 2024, and the building is currently on the market.”

Outside the city, a ruined farm cottage near Doune has been transformed into a contemporary home and is now up for sale.

More from Property

Ploughmans Cottage
Ruined Stirlingshire cottage turned stylish modern home for sale
Queen's Crescent in Gleneagles, one of the areas that has seen prices rises in Perthshire. Image: Rettie
Perthshire street named most expensive in Scotland with average house price of £2.9m
The White Cottage in Fife's East Neuk. Image: Thorntons
Fixer-upper cottage in East Neuk of Fife countryside offers 'blank canvas' for buyer
St Ayles Lodge is a former Masonic hall in Anstruther. Image: Thorntons.
Derelict Masonic Lodge in centre of Anstruther goes on sale for £175k
The Capercaillie for sale in Killin
Popular Stirlingshire bar and restaurant with accommodation on sale for under £250k
Perth Road property for sale
Beautiful Victorian villa on Dundee's Perth Road with River Tay views for sale
The Old Schoolhouse in Logie. Image: Galbraith
Unique former Angus schoolhouse built using earth put up for sale
2
Earnoch in Perth. Image: Savills
£80k cut from price of one of 'Perth's finest riverside homes'
Auctioneer Sean Dowie, 32, in full flow at Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Why Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt is 'Fife's best kept secret'
Invertrossachs Country House and Loch Venachar in the background. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Incredible £2.2 million country home near Callander with amazing Trossachs views for sale

Conversation