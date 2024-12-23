Dunfermline Athletic manager search: Who could be in frame to replace James McPake?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic manager search: Who could be in frame to replace James McPake?

The Pars are looking for a new boss after sacking McPake following a 'challenging' first half of the season.

Ex-Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake.
Dunfermline are hunting a new manager after sacking James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

After recently going through three managers in the space of just 12 months, Dunfermline are now on the hunt for a new boss for the first time in a little over two and a half years.

James McPake was the ninth longest-serving head coach in Scottish football when he was sacked on Monday morning.

The process of searching for his successor appears to be complicated by the fact the Pars are currently in discussions over a possible takeover.

Whether that process delays the arrival of the new man remains to be seen, but the forthcoming January transfer window could help focus minds.

Departed Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake on the sidelines.
Dunfermline have sacked manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Ian Murray will be the name on many people’s lips given he is available after his shock sacking in August by Raith, who are themselves on the lookout for a fresh face following Neill Collins’ exit for a return to the United States.

Courier Sport takes a look at who Dunfermline could turn to next.

Lee Bullen

A massive fans’ favourite during his time as a player at Dunfermline.

Bullen spent four years with the Pars during the heady days of the Jimmy Calderwood era and made more than 150 appearances for the club.

A well-respected coach with former club Sheffield Wednesday, where he took temporary charge on three occasions, the 53-year-old spent almost two years at the helm of Ayr United before being sacked in January.

Lee Bullen during his time in charge of Ayr United.
Ex-Dunfermline favourite Lee Bullen returned to Scottish football to take charge of Ayr United in January 2022. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Billy Davies

Spoke only recently of his desire to return to management, ten years since his last job with Nottingham Forest.

Now 60, Davies made over 100 appearances for Dunfermline after signing from Leicester City in 1990.

Spells in charge of Motherwell, Preston North End, Derby County and Forest prove his managerial credentials but a decade away from the dugout will play against him.

Craig Levein

The former Scotland boss is available after being sacked by St Johnstone in September.

Would bring plenty of experience after nearly three decades in management with the likes of Hearts, Leicester City, Dundee United and Scotland.

Could also be considered for the job at Raith Rovers, where he had a short stint in 2006.

Craig Levein holds his face while wearing a St Johnstone FC jacket
Craig Levein was sacked by St Johnstone earlier this season. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray

Seen by many as the ideal candidate for Dunfermline.

The 43-year-old was surprisingly sacked by rivals Raith Rovers in August after just one league match of the new season.

But the ex-Dumbarton, St Mirren and Airdrie boss worked wonders in leading Rovers to second in the league last season before defeat to Ross County in the Premiership play-off final.

Former Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Former Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Steven Naismith

Another who is currently out of work after being sacked by Hearts in September.

The former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Everton attacker moved into coaching at Hearts after hanging up his boots in 2021.

Impressed as caretaker boss before landing the top role at Tynecastle in 2023, but was axed after eight consecutive defeats.

Steven Naismith looks pensive with his finger to his mouth.
Steven Naismith led Hearts to third in the Premiership last season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Barry Nicholson

Another who shone as a Dunfermline player under Calderwood at the start of the millennium.

Made over 200 appearances for the Pars before departing for Aberdeen and subsequent moves to Preston, Fleetwood Town and Kilmarnock.

Started his coaching career with the youths at Fleetwood before landing a job at Nottingham Forest on his way to becoming assistant head coach under Callum Davidson at Queen’s Park.

Barry Nicholson (left), alongside Stevie Crawford and Craig Brewster, during his playing days with Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Stewart Petrie

The Montrose boss is linked with a move back to his old club every time the manager’s post comes up.

Celebrated eight years in charge of the Gable Endies earlier this month and has led his side to the promotion play-offs in four of seven seasons.

Spent ten years as a player at Dunfermline before heading for Australia, where he also started his coaching career.

More from Football

Dundee United's Miller Thomson dishes out instructions
EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson on key Callum McGregor task as ‘incredible’ Dundee United shackled Celtic
A dejected Adama Sidibeh after the Hearts defeat.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Simo Valakari MUST be backed in January and -…
Departed Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake on the sidelines.
Dunfermline Athletic sack manager James McPake
Dundee United players celebrate a hard won point against Celtic
5 Dundee United talking points: The anatomy of a defensive masterclass against Celtic
Trevor Carson and Tony Docherty
Trevor Carson targeting extended run for Dundee as he opens up on 'strange situation'…
Simo Valakari gives instructions from the touchline at Tynecastle.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need 'reset' after defeat to Hearts takes them bottom
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin demands more on the touchline
Jim Goodwin glad to avoid Celtic fan barbs as proud Dundee United boss reveals…
Departed Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins crouches down at the side of the pitch.
Raith Rovers manager hunt: Who are the early runners and riders in search for…
DAFC midfielder David Wotherspoon buries his head in his hands.
Dunfermline's troubles in numbers as away record and takeover talks affect rollercoaster season
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Fin Robertson
3 Dundee talking points from Rangers defeat as Dee show something different at Ibrox

Conversation