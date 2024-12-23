Dunfermline Athletic manager search: Who could be in frame to replace James McPake?

After recently going through three managers in the space of just 12 months, Dunfermline are now on the hunt for a new boss for the first time in a little over two and a half years.

James McPake was the ninth longest-serving head coach in Scottish football when he was sacked on Monday morning.

The process of searching for his successor appears to be complicated by the fact the Pars are currently in discussions over a possible takeover.

Whether that process delays the arrival of the new man remains to be seen, but the forthcoming January transfer window could help focus minds.

Ian Murray will be the name on many people’s lips given he is available after his shock sacking in August by Raith, who are themselves on the lookout for a fresh face following Neill Collins’ exit for a return to the United States.

Courier Sport takes a look at who Dunfermline could turn to next.

Lee Bullen

A massive fans’ favourite during his time as a player at Dunfermline.

Bullen spent four years with the Pars during the heady days of the Jimmy Calderwood era and made more than 150 appearances for the club.

A well-respected coach with former club Sheffield Wednesday, where he took temporary charge on three occasions, the 53-year-old spent almost two years at the helm of Ayr United before being sacked in January.

Billy Davies

Spoke only recently of his desire to return to management, ten years since his last job with Nottingham Forest.

Now 60, Davies made over 100 appearances for Dunfermline after signing from Leicester City in 1990.

Spells in charge of Motherwell, Preston North End, Derby County and Forest prove his managerial credentials but a decade away from the dugout will play against him.

Craig Levein

The former Scotland boss is available after being sacked by St Johnstone in September.

Would bring plenty of experience after nearly three decades in management with the likes of Hearts, Leicester City, Dundee United and Scotland.

Could also be considered for the job at Raith Rovers, where he had a short stint in 2006.

Ian Murray

Seen by many as the ideal candidate for Dunfermline.

The 43-year-old was surprisingly sacked by rivals Raith Rovers in August after just one league match of the new season.

But the ex-Dumbarton, St Mirren and Airdrie boss worked wonders in leading Rovers to second in the league last season before defeat to Ross County in the Premiership play-off final.

Steven Naismith

Another who is currently out of work after being sacked by Hearts in September.

The former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Everton attacker moved into coaching at Hearts after hanging up his boots in 2021.

Impressed as caretaker boss before landing the top role at Tynecastle in 2023, but was axed after eight consecutive defeats.

Barry Nicholson

Another who shone as a Dunfermline player under Calderwood at the start of the millennium.

Made over 200 appearances for the Pars before departing for Aberdeen and subsequent moves to Preston, Fleetwood Town and Kilmarnock.

Started his coaching career with the youths at Fleetwood before landing a job at Nottingham Forest on his way to becoming assistant head coach under Callum Davidson at Queen’s Park.

Stewart Petrie

The Montrose boss is linked with a move back to his old club every time the manager’s post comes up.

Celebrated eight years in charge of the Gable Endies earlier this month and has led his side to the promotion play-offs in four of seven seasons.

Spent ten years as a player at Dunfermline before heading for Australia, where he also started his coaching career.