Dundee Police 'searching bins and gardens' after disturbance at Dundee block Multiple police units attended the scene. By James Simpson December 23 2024, 4:47pm

Police 'searching bins and gardens' after disturbance at Dundee block

Police were called to Court Street North. Image: X-Posin Dundee Five police units were called to a Dundee block of flats after a disturbance. Police attended the scene with sirens on at around 1pm on Saturday. A 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were charged in connection with the incident. One man told The Courier officers were searching bins and gardens as part of the investigation. He said: "Two police cars arrived on blues and twos, followed shortly after by two more police cars. "Around 10 minutes later I saw two officers searching in bins and gardens in Court Street North and Arklay Terrace. "A third officer with a police dog was then searching the area too." Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing. A spokesperson said: "Officers attended an address in Court Street North, Dundee after reports of a disturbance at 1pm on Saturday, December 21. "A 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection and enquiries are ongoing."