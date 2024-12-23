Police ‘searching bins and gardens’ after disturbance at Dundee block

Five police units were called to a Dundee block of flats after a disturbance.

Police attended the scene with sirens on at around 1pm on Saturday.

A 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were charged in connection with the incident.

One man told The Courier officers were searching bins and gardens as part of the investigation.

He said: “Two police cars arrived on blues and twos, followed shortly after by two more police cars.

“Around 10 minutes later I saw two officers searching in bins and gardens in Court Street North and Arklay Terrace.

“A third officer with a police dog was then searching the area too.”

Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in Court Street North, Dundee after reports of a disturbance at 1pm on Saturday, December 21.

“A 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”