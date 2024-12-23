Month-long lane closures planned for Dundee’s Kingsway due to pedestrian scheme

Lane closures will take place on Dundee’s Kingsway in January to allow the installation of new temporary pedestrian crossing points.

The overnight work will begin on January 6 and is due to be completed by February 8.

It is being carried out to prepare for essential maintenance to the Strathmartine Road and Old Glamis Road footbridges over the A90 Kingsway later in 2025.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said the temporary pedestrian crossings will be constructed as alternative crossing points on the A90 Kingsway for use during the main works.

Kingsway work to take place overnight

These crossings will be removed when the footbridge refurbishments are completed.

The temporary pedestrian crossings will not be operational until the main bridge works commence.

Installation work will take place from Monday to Friday each week, between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

There will be alternating overnight single-lane closures between Strathmartine Roundabout and Old Glamis Roundabout.

A temporary restriction prohibiting vehicle use of the A90 at Kingsway West will also be required during the construction of the crossing nearest to Strathmartine Roundabout.

Alternative access and exit points will be available adjacent to the Kingsway.

The work is being carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.