Lifestyle / Homes & Gardens PROPERTY: Wonderful country home on banks of Tay has annex flat and two acre garden By Jack McKeown July 17 2021, 8.04am Updated: July 19 2021, 9.22am Muirhead Steading sits in a U-shape around its own central courtyard. A two acre garden sprawls to the rear. Behind that, the River Tay flows serenely past. Owner Alan McGregor explains: "We're on a farm track in the middle of the countryside. Yet the M90 is two miles away, Perth is about five miles and Edinburgh is an hour from here."