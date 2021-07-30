SPONSORED: How to design your dream kitchen on a realistic budget

You don’t have to figure out how much a new kitchen costs on your own – Kitchens by James Alan will help you create your dream new kitchen to suit your realistic budget. Here’s how.

Let’s be honest, it’s hard to know how much a new kitchen costs. Unless you’re a property developer or serial renovator, it’s likely been years since you last redesigned your kitchen – and that’s the way it should be.

A new kitchen is an investment after all, one that you’ll hopefully enjoy for many years to come.

But when it is time to makeover the room often referred to as the heart of the home, knowing what you can and can’t afford to do can be tricky.

It’s a problem that Kitchens by James Alan fully understands.

Working out how much a new kitchen costs

Figuring out how much a new kitchen costs will understandably be your first concern.

The thing is, the cost of a new kitchen is dependent on many factors, like the size of room, appliances and chosen styles.

But that’s why Kitchens by James Alan’s approach to budget will help to put your mind at ease.

They’ll be open and honest with you throughout the entire process of getting a new kitchen, from design to installation.

And most importantly and reassuringly, they are flexible when it comes to budgets for kitchens.

“We can supply a kitchen for £6000 say, or five times that. So budget is definitely important,” explains Alan Macaulay, owner and director of Kitchens by James Alan.

“But we work with people. We take the time to do various designs and options for them. Choosing a kitchen is a process, so we work together to get to a point where the design is exactly what a customer wants.”

It’s all about balancing cost with looks and functionality, to ensure you get a kitchen you love at a price that works for you.

3 of the most popular kitchen design ideas for 2021

To help you figure out how much a new kitchen costs, you’ll need to have an idea of what it is you want.

Luckily, Kitchens by James Alan now has a new showroom in Forfar, to give you some inspiration to get the kitchen-design process off to a flying start.

Here are just three kitchen design trends to consider.

1. Embracing the simplicity of minimalist kitchens

“Modern, clean lines and handless seems to be the way to go at the moment,” says Alan.

A minimalist kitchen is a great way to make a style statement, while still keeping your kitchen practical and functional.

2. Use a trendy Zinc effect in your kitchen

Why not do something different but sophisticated, with a Zinc effect?

It’s Alan’s current favourite kitchen trend, and you can see it on display in the Kitchens by James Alan Forfar showroom.

3. Ever-popular Shaker style kitchen

Kitchens by James Alan can also do traditional Shaker style kitchens.

If you’re looking for something classic but chic, this perennially popular style might just be the way to go!

At the Kitchens by James Alan Forfar showroom, you can also find out more about some of the brands on offer.

As a premier partner of AEG, you can pick from low or higher end appliances.

Supplying new kitchens to Forfar and beyond

A visit to the showroom should spark your imagination, then you can work with the knowledgeable Kitchens by James Alan designers to create your dream kitchen in line with your budget.

The team has lots of expertise in this area; it’s part of James Alan Construction which has been installing kitchens for new builds and renovations for over 12 years.

You’ll be in safe hands designing a new kitchen with the experts at Kitchens by James Alan.

Make an appointment to visit the Kitchens by James Alan showroom for some kitchen design ideas and inspiration! And don’t forget to speak to its experts to figure out how much a new kitchen costs.