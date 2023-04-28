5 experts share their advice on buying or selling property in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

5 experts share their advice on buying or selling property in Fife

If it's time to move house, make sure you do it right.

A street of property in Fife in the town of Anstruther
Presented by local businesses

Getting ready to move house and start a new chapter is a big step! Here, five property experts in Fife share their advice on buying or selling a home in the area.

What the experts have to say about property in Fife

Explore all mortgage options with independent advice

couple receiving independent mortgage advice
Seek expert advice on the best mortgage deal for your current circumstances.

With rates at their highest in over 10 years, it has never been more important to get independent advice from a market broker to look at all your options and save as much money as possible — that’s the warning from The Mortgage Advice Club.

Whether you are buying your first home or looking to remortgage, getting expert advice on the best deal for your current circumstances is so important.

As well as saving money, speaking with a broker allows you to be guided through the process by an expert who works every day with the lenders and all types of situations. You should get in touch with a broker as soon as you start to think about buying a home or within six months of your deal ending to make sure you get the right advice.

The Mortgage Advice Club offers FREE advice for all clients who are first time buyers, home movers and remortgage clients. It is not a Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm type of business. Instead, its team are there when you need them most, using WhatsApp and Facebook messenger to make contact as easy as possible.

Lastly, The Mortgage Club looks at everything for you, including your mortgage, protection, buildings and contents and solicitors. Thinking of a new home? Get in touch now!

Make sure you get the right information to make the right decision for you with The Mortgage Advice Club.

Don’t underestimate the advantage of local expertise about Fife property

Fife Properties team
The Fife Properties team is all about delivering outstanding service.

Jim Parker, managing director of Fife Properties, advises that if you are looking to sell your house, make sure you use a local estate agent that is knowledgeable about the area. That local knowledge will not only make sure you get the best price for your house, but will also be invaluable when speaking to viewers out with the area.

Anyone can sell or let a property, but Fife Properties’ true value lies in the way its team markets a property — that’s what adds value in the overall results.

As a team, Fife Properties utilises everyone’s individual skills and personalities to help deliver one common goal – to deliver outstanding service and the best possible results for clients.

When it comes to selling your home, no one knows the market better than Fife Properties. Its experienced sales team have been helping clients to sell homes for over 40 years, and they know exactly what it takes to make the sale.

They take the time to understand exactly what you want to achieve and develop a unique marketing plan that capitalises on your strengths and maximises every opportunity to make sure you get the result you want.

If you have any questions about selling your home Fife Properties will be happy to help.

Take advantage of local expertise and contact Fife Properties.

Give yourself peace of mind with a Home Report

Couple hearing results of a Home Report from DM Hall
Make sure your Home Report is in safe hands.

Selling or buying or buying a home in Scotland is the biggest financial decision most people are ever likely to make. Prior to any residential property going onto the market, a Home Report is required.

You can get trusted Home Reports and EPCs from DM Hall Chartered Surveyors. When it comes to property services, DM Hall has been around for over 125 years and has a rating of 4.8 (Excellent) on Trustpilot.

DM Hall is accepted on all major lender panels, offers expert local knowledge through 24 Scottish offices and, above all, produces quality home reports that are independent and reliable.

This gives you peace of mind that for such a significant transaction, your Home Report is in safe hands.

Learn more about the importance of Home Reports from DM Hall.

Get eyes on your home with the right advertising

Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife
Help your house stand out from the crowd with Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife.

Professional photos and property literature will make your house stand out from the crowd!

Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife, in Markinch, pride themselves in not just knowing the local market but also the local area. Being locals themselves, Scott and Shona (who run the business) are big supporters of community events and charities.

Home Sweet Home is a true one-stop shop for all your property needs. The team always provides clients with a professional, reliable and honest approach to buying and selling property.

Your property will be extensively advertised through a network of property portals including Rightmove, Zoopla, OnTheMarket and PrimeLocation, as well as the Home Sweet Home website.

Meanwhile, sponsored social media campaigns with over 2,500 followers online will ensure your property reaches the widest possible audience.

The estate agent also offers a free, no obligation pre-sale appraisal service from the comfort of your own home. With an unrivalled, transparent and fixed selling fee structure, you can sell and save with Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife.

Find out more about the service on offer from Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife.

Improve your energy efficiency with a new-build home

Easy Living Developments
New-build homes have to follow energy efficient requirements.

Keith Davidson of Easy Living Developments in Glenrothes says: “House builders are in a strong position to embrace new technologies that improve the energy performance of our homes.

“We make important decisions about insulation and the heating systems used in new homes and can help to tackle the climate crisis. It’s up to us to use our position to act positively for our planet and our buyers pockets.”

Everyone has an eye on the energy costs of running their property. As of 2015, Scottish regulations are even more encouraging of energy efficiency, requiring developers to keep home CO2 emissions below a certain level. This encourages companies to experiment with different measures, including solar panels, energy efficient lighting and modern methods for roof and wall insulation.

On average, energy bills for new-build homes are £223 less a year, and increasingly mortgage providers are considering the green credentials of homes, often offering rates discounts. Relatively small figures, but savings all the same, and importantly such financial advantages have the potential to become more significant in the coming years.

Not only do the award-winning Easy Living Developments build energy efficient homes using the latest technology, but they also create class leading designs and a level of build quality rarely seen in the volume housebuilding market.

Find the new-build home of your dreams from Easy Living Developments.

