5 experts share their advice on buying or selling property in Fife

Getting ready to move house and start a new chapter is a big step! Here, five property experts in Fife share their advice on buying or selling a home in the area.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

What the experts have to say about property in Fife

Explore all mortgage options with independent advice

With rates at their highest in over 10 years, it has never been more important to get independent advice from a market broker to look at all your options and save as much money as possible — that’s the warning from The Mortgage Advice Club.

Whether you are buying your first home or looking to remortgage, getting expert advice on the best deal for your current circumstances is so important.

As well as saving money, speaking with a broker allows you to be guided through the process by an expert who works every day with the lenders and all types of situations. You should get in touch with a broker as soon as you start to think about buying a home or within six months of your deal ending to make sure you get the right advice.

The Mortgage Advice Club offers FREE advice for all clients who are first time buyers, home movers and remortgage clients. It is not a Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm type of business. Instead, its team are there when you need them most, using WhatsApp and Facebook messenger to make contact as easy as possible.

Lastly, The Mortgage Club looks at everything for you, including your mortgage, protection, buildings and contents and solicitors. Thinking of a new home? Get in touch now!

Make sure you get the right information to make the right decision for you with The Mortgage Advice Club.

Don’t underestimate the advantage of local expertise about Fife property

Jim Parker, managing director of Fife Properties, advises that if you are looking to sell your house, make sure you use a local estate agent that is knowledgeable about the area. That local knowledge will not only make sure you get the best price for your house, but will also be invaluable when speaking to viewers out with the area.

Anyone can sell or let a property, but Fife Properties’ true value lies in the way its team markets a property — that’s what adds value in the overall results.

As a team, Fife Properties utilises everyone’s individual skills and personalities to help deliver one common goal – to deliver outstanding service and the best possible results for clients.

When it comes to selling your home, no one knows the market better than Fife Properties. Its experienced sales team have been helping clients to sell homes for over 40 years, and they know exactly what it takes to make the sale.

They take the time to understand exactly what you want to achieve and develop a unique marketing plan that capitalises on your strengths and maximises every opportunity to make sure you get the result you want.

If you have any questions about selling your home Fife Properties will be happy to help.

Take advantage of local expertise and contact Fife Properties.

Give yourself peace of mind with a Home Report

Selling or buying or buying a home in Scotland is the biggest financial decision most people are ever likely to make. Prior to any residential property going onto the market, a Home Report is required.

You can get trusted Home Reports and EPCs from DM Hall Chartered Surveyors. When it comes to property services, DM Hall has been around for over 125 years and has a rating of 4.8 (Excellent) on Trustpilot.

DM Hall is accepted on all major lender panels, offers expert local knowledge through 24 Scottish offices and, above all, produces quality home reports that are independent and reliable.

This gives you peace of mind that for such a significant transaction, your Home Report is in safe hands.

Learn more about the importance of Home Reports from DM Hall.

Get eyes on your home with the right advertising

Professional photos and property literature will make your house stand out from the crowd!

Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife, in Markinch, pride themselves in not just knowing the local market but also the local area. Being locals themselves, Scott and Shona (who run the business) are big supporters of community events and charities.

Home Sweet Home is a true one-stop shop for all your property needs. The team always provides clients with a professional, reliable and honest approach to buying and selling property.

Your property will be extensively advertised through a network of property portals including Rightmove, Zoopla, OnTheMarket and PrimeLocation, as well as the Home Sweet Home website.

Meanwhile, sponsored social media campaigns with over 2,500 followers online will ensure your property reaches the widest possible audience.

The estate agent also offers a free, no obligation pre-sale appraisal service from the comfort of your own home. With an unrivalled, transparent and fixed selling fee structure, you can sell and save with Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife.

Find out more about the service on offer from Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife.

Improve your energy efficiency with a new-build home

Keith Davidson of Easy Living Developments in Glenrothes says: “House builders are in a strong position to embrace new technologies that improve the energy performance of our homes.

“We make important decisions about insulation and the heating systems used in new homes and can help to tackle the climate crisis. It’s up to us to use our position to act positively for our planet and our buyers pockets.”

Everyone has an eye on the energy costs of running their property. As of 2015, Scottish regulations are even more encouraging of energy efficiency, requiring developers to keep home CO2 emissions below a certain level. This encourages companies to experiment with different measures, including solar panels, energy efficient lighting and modern methods for roof and wall insulation.

On average, energy bills for new-build homes are £223 less a year, and increasingly mortgage providers are considering the green credentials of homes, often offering rates discounts. Relatively small figures, but savings all the same, and importantly such financial advantages have the potential to become more significant in the coming years.

Not only do the award-winning Easy Living Developments build energy efficient homes using the latest technology, but they also create class leading designs and a level of build quality rarely seen in the volume housebuilding market.

Find the new-build home of your dreams from Easy Living Developments.