5 local companies to refresh your home this spring

It’s time for some spring cleaning and home improvement ideas to give your house a fresh look.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Whether you’re looking to make small changes, like putting up new pictures on the walls, or creating a whole new outdoor space, there are many ways to make your home look almost like new!

Here are some local companies to help you give your house the makeover it deserves.

5 local firms to give you home improvement ideas

1. Ceramic Tile Warehouse

When it comes to sprucing up your house and transforming the look of your rooms, have you ever considered tiling them?

Ceramic Tile Warehouse is the perfect place to visit if you’re looking to transform your home with some stylish new flooring. With a vast range of tiles to choose from, you’ll find everything you need to transform your kitchen, bathroom or any other room in your house. Tiling a bathroom or kitchen can make a huge difference to your house’s look, giving it a fresh and modern feel.

With Ceramic Tile Warehouse’s extensive range of ceramic and porcelain floor tiles, you’re sure to find the perfect style to suit your home.

If you’re looking to bring any floor to life, why not check out its great new range of luxury vinyl tiles? These tiles are perfect for any room in your home and come in a variety of styles and colours, making them a versatile, durable and cost-effective flooring option for any budget.

As spring approaches, Ceramic Tile Warehouse can also lift the look of the outside of your property with its brand new range of outdoor porcelain paving.

Whether you’re looking to update the inside or outside of your property, Ceramic Tile Warehouse has everything you need.

Browse Ceramic Tile Warehouse’s website or visit the company’s Park Road, Kirkcaldy showroom and revamp your home today.

2. The Outdoor Living Co

Why not create an outdoor dining and entertaining space in your garden that reflects your personality and unique needs this year? Your garden can became an outdoor living room, filled with fantastic features like a water table, furniture or a louvered pergola, all built with the most durable landscaping materials.

If you are on the look out for a design and landscaping business that will help you to develop your dream garden, here are some tips to consider:

An all-in-one service gives you design and build services, saving you precious time as you don’t need to juggle multiple contractors.

Designing and building experience significantly contributes to the quality and sustainability of your garden.

A synchronised team of designers and landscapers completes projects more quickly.

The Outdoor Living Co, a design and build company covering Fife, Edinburgh and the surrounding areas, creates beautiful, unique and functional outdoor spaces.

It has decades of experience in landscaping, with talented garden architects, designers, landscape technicians and product specialists, all in one team. It is a one-stop shop for transforming your garden.

What sets the company apart is its transparent and efficient process that makes transforming your garden a simple and enjoyable experience.

Request a consultation with The Outdoor Living Co to start building the garden of your dreams.

3. P&O Carpets

P&O Carpets understand the importance of finding the perfect flooring solution for your home. That’s why it brings its showroom to you, offering a vast selection of carpets and vinyl floors right in the comfort of your own space.

Its personalised service eliminates the hassle of browsing through countless options in a store, ensuring you will find the ideal match for your style and needs.

One of the key advantages of choosing P&O Carpets is its transparent pricing policy. There’s no need to wait around for estimators – it provides price estimates during a visit, allowing you to make informed decisions without delay.

The company values your time and strives to make the process as efficient and convenient as possible.

As a family-owned business with over 25 years of experience, the company takes pride in its commitment to excellence. When you choose P&O Carpets, you’re not just getting high-quality products – you’re also benefiting from the company’s expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction. You’ll have the peace of mind of dealing with a single point of contact from selection to installation.

Check out P&O Carpets’ website and transform your home with exceptional flooring solutions.

4. It’s Beds & Pine

If you’re looking to spruce up your home, why not start in the bedroom with a brand new bed or a piece of bedroom furniture?

It’s Beds & Pine, located in Cardenden, is a family-run business which boasts 75 years in business. With an extensive range of beds, bedframes, mattresses, headboards and bedroom furniture, it has everything you need to enjoy a new look bedroom and a great night’s sleep.

Some of the most recognized and reputable brands in the industry are on offer, such as Julian Bowen, Silentnight, Sealy, Highgrove, Deep Sleep and Sleepeezee.

As well as quality brands, the team’s expert knowledge means they can help you make the right decision, selecting the right bed and mattress for you.

It’s Beds & Pine believes that quality is non-negotiable and that’s why its team is committed to providing not only the best products, but also the best customer service. It’s Beds & Pine has been a pillar in the community for decades.

Whether you’re looking for a new bed or a complete bedroom set, you’re sure to find exactly what you need to spruce up your bedroom at It’s Beds and Pine.

Discover more about the extensive range on offer at It’s Beds & Pine’s website.

5. The Frame Store

Complete the finishing touches of your home at The Frame Store in Kirkcaldy. Its team is committed to providing personalised service and exceptional craftsmanship to bring your artwork, posters, shirts, medals and memorabilia to life with frames tailored just for you.

Say goodbye to the frustration of searching for the perfect frame. Simply bring your items into the store and explore its diverse range of framing options. The Frame Store believes in upfront pricing, ensuring transparency and ease throughout the process.

Once your frame is complete, the company will notify you promptly for pickup or offer a convenient delivery option. Additionally, take advantage of the professional picture hanging service to showcase your pieces with style.

Visit The Frame Store at 263 High Street, Kirkcaldy or check out The Frame Store website for more home improvement ideas.