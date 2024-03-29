Council accused of using Kirkcaldy town centre as ‘a revenue earner’ amid evening parking ticket row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Council accused of using Kirkcaldy town centre as ‘a revenue earner’ amid evening parking ticket row

Fife Council has been urged to decommission a disused taxi rank to let people park.

By Claire Warrender
The disused taxi rank in Kirkcaldy, where 10 people received parking tickets.
The disused taxi rank in Kirkcaldy, where 10 people received tickets.

Fife Council has been accused of using Kirkcaldy town centre as “a revenue earner” amid a row over parking in a disused taxi rank.

The comment by the town’s MSP David Torrance follows complaints about parking fines issued to several people parked in the Hunter Street rank at night.

It is barely used since The Postings shopping centre was demolished a year ago.

Kirkcaldy MSP, David Torrance. Image: David Torrance.
Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance wants the Hunter Street taxi rank to be decommissioned.

And Mr Torrance believes the taxi area that served the former Tesco store should be decommissioned to make space for cars.

He said: “It would be so simple to do.

“But I believe the council is using that central area of Kirkcaldy as a revenue earner.

“You just need to look at the number of tickets issued in Kirkcaldy, even on a Sunday.

“The council should be supporting the economy in any way it can. Let the public use it.”

The SNP MSP is not the only one to make the call.

‘No need for taxi rank at derelict site’

Graeme Wilson, accompanist for the Langtoun Ladies choir, was astonished when several members received tickets for parking in the Hunter Street taxi rank last Thursday evening.

He accepts the parking attendant’s action was in line with signs on display.

The Hunter Street taxi rank before Tesco closed in 2015
The Kirkcaldy taxi rank was busy before Tesco closed in 2015 but is now the subject of a parking row.

However, he questioned the continued need for the long taxi rank, given the supermarket no longer exists.

“The derelict appearance of the site with fallen safety fences underlines the obvious lack of need for both a taxi rank and public parking restrictions,” he said.

Mr Wilson said reinstating parking would help people attending events at the Old Kirk, St Bryce Church and Fife College.

“Encouragement, rather than the opposite, would please many and provide benefits for motorists rather than chase them away,” he said.

‘Always when there’s an event on’

Around 10 choir members received £60 penalty notices at 7pm on March 21.

And a similar number of audience members at The King’s Theatre on the Esplanade were also ticketed that evening.

Meanwhile, people attending an awards night at Fife College were hit on March 11.

And many believe they were targeted.

Fife Council transportation manager Susan Keenlyside confirmed the parking restrictions at the Hunter Street taxi rank are still in force.

And she added: “There is a range of parking options in Kirkcaldy town centre, much of which is free of charge and unrestricted.”

More from Fife

Emergency services were called to Halbeath park and ride on Thursday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Man dies at Fife park and ride as police launch probe into 'unexplained' sudden…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed for slapping and spitting on elderly mother
John McHale.
Samurai sword slasher jailed for wounding pregnant woman in Fife Boxing Day loud music…
Ava Paterson, Primary 3 at St Kenneth's RC Primary School enjoying the new play park at Lochore Meadows. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First look at huge new destination playpark in Fife
Kirkcaldy Health Centre in Fife
Kirkcaldy Health Centre to stay closed into next week as NHS Fife updates patients
Glamis Church elder Moyra Stewart at Worcester Cathedral. Image: Church of Scotland
Maundy money honour for Angus and Fife church figures in Worcester Cathedral ceremony
Students and staff are ditching cars for the bus thanks to a discount scheme.
St Andrews University bus discount saves students and staff £1m
blogger breached Salmond rules
Fife predator jailed and placed on Register for life after rapes
The stalker appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Stalker plagued ex-partner for months after he fled capital
Some of the concerts taking place this year. Image: DC Thomson
Tayside, Fife and Stirling concerts 2024: Full list of major gigs and festivals

Conversation