ROAD TEST: Ford Transit Trail adds lifestyle vibe to class leading van

Ford’s Transit has been the world’s best-selling van for decades now.

Available in a variety of sizes and configurations, easy to drive, cheap to run and repair, the list goes on.

When it comes to the lucrative lifestyle market, however, Volkswagen rules the roost. Its vans somehow just look right with a surfboard strapped to the roof.

Keen to grab a bite out of this sector of the market Ford has launched the Transit Custom Trail model.

This takes styling cues from Ford’s rugged pickup range for a more outdoorsy appearance, with a mean looking dark grille with the Ford logo boldly emblazoned on it. It also adds a limited slip differential. This sends power to the front wheel that has the most grip, which improves traction in wet conditions, making it perfect for getting a mountain bike up a forest track or a surfboard down that bumpy trail to the beach.

Ford offers optional all season tyres which should make it even more capable off the beaten path.

Spoiled for choice

The Ford Transit Trail is offered in two lengths, two roof heights and a double cab version that seats up to six. I drove the full size single cab model, which costs just over £36,000, inclusive of VAT.

In terms of space, the Trail has the same amount of cargo room as the equivalent standard transit, making it a very roomy beast.

Inside, there are full leather seats and a large touchscreen infotainment screen. Standard kit includes parking sensors front and rear, a heated windscreen and air conditioning.

The two litre diesel engine has 130bhp. That might not sound like a lot but there’s plenty of low down torque so it will pull strongly even when loaded up with people and gear. Official fuel economy is a smidgeon under 40mpg.

I took my Transit all over Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Despite being a van, it’s very car-like to drive, with a comfortable ride, easy gear change and a smooth clutch action. It handles nicely and doesn’t feel too big to manoeuvre into a supermarket parking space.

If it were my money I would sacrifice a bit of cargo space and go for the doublecab version for the extra seats.

It still probably doesn’t quite have the kerb appeal of the equivalent Volkswagen van, but in all other regards the Transit Custom Trail equals or betters its rival.