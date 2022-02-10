ROAD TEST: Racing round Millbrook in a McLaren GT

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Driving a supercar is always a treat, especially as winter gathers. So it was with delight and alacrity that I accepted McLaren’s invite to drive their GT.

The McLaren GT is the British supercar maker’s ‘entry level’ model, with prices starting at a mere £163,000.

Those initials stand for “Grand Tourer” which traditionally means a sports or supercar that’s comfortable and practical enough to drive across Europe in.

The vast majority of GTs have their engine in the front to free up boot space at the rear. McLaren has gone against the grain, making the GT mid-engined for better balance and handling.

Its 4.0 litre V8 has twin turbochargers and generates a heady 620bhp. It is very, very fast indeed. Zero to 62mph comes up in 3.2 seconds, 0-124mph takes 9.0 seconds and it’ll cover a quarter mile from standstill in 11 seconds. Top speed is 203mph.

Hydraulic ‘gull wing’ doors lift upwards to access the cabin – making me feel the supercar magic before I’ve even set foot inside the GT.

Much of our driving took part at Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire. One of the largest car testing facilities in Europe, it has miles of private roads. These include a hill route designed to mimic Alpine driving, a speed bowl and a mile-long straight.

These proved the perfect roads on which to explore the McLaren GT’s capabilities. Thankfully my visit to Millbrook took place between storms and the temperature was a relatively balmy 10 degrees. The last thing I needed was icy roads.

Amazing performance

Over the swoops and dips of the hill course the McLaren GT was simply joyous. I’m not nearly a good enough driver to explore the handling limits of a supercar but suffice to say its grip is astonishing. It gains speed uphill faster than most performance cars can accelerate downhill, accompanied by a glorious yowl from the V8 engine.

One of McLaren’s pro drivers sat in the passenger seat to make sure that both the car and I remained in one piece. On the mile straight he invited me to accelerate up to 120mph then hit the brakes.

The rear end of the car squirmed and slid in first and second gears as it struggled to put 620bhp onto the tarmac. Then it straightened up and roared forwards. When we hit 120mph I stood on the brakes and the McLaren was hauled to a stop in an impossibly short distance.

Over on the speed bowl we once again roared up to 120mph, this being the fastest speed we were allowed to go at without race helmets on. Sitting at a banked angle in the fourth of the bowl’s five lanes I was impressed by how smooth and comfortable the McLaren remained even at that speed.

A true grand tourer

The engine has been engineered to be as small as possible to create more boot space. A large glass tailgate lifts upwards to reveal a surprisingly big boot. It’s long but shallow, meaning cases won’t fit here easily. However there’s a deep boot under the front which will easily swallow a couple of holdalls. In total the McLaren GT has a remarkable 570 litres of boot space.

After a thrilling morning at Millbrook I was able to test the McLaren GT on public roads and set off on a mini tour of Bedfordshire.

Obviously, this was no place to push the car’s performance so I enjoyed cruising around for an hour. What struck me was just how easy to drive the McLaren is. I’ve been lucky enough to drive a lot of supercars over the years and, while spectacular, they’re all hard work in one respect or another. Shortages of head or legroom, limited visibility, or highly tuned engines unhappy crawling along in rush hour traffic are among many common issues.

The McLaren GT has none of these faults. It accommodated my 6’5” frame with room to spare. Visibility was excellent. Ride quality is remarkable, especially for a car that sits just inches off the ground. It even handles speed bumps easily. This is a car you could drive to work every day and pootle down to the shops in at the weekend. It even has a boot big enough for a Tesco shop.

The McLaren GT is incredible even by supercar standards. Jaw dropping looks, blistering performance, impressive comfort and everyday usability are among its many talents.

Facts.

Price: £163,000

0-62mph: 3.2 seconds

Top speed: 203mph

CO2 emissions: 270g/km

Economy: 23.7mpg