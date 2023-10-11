Scottish off-roading in the Ineos Grenadier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish off-roading in the Ineos Grenadier

Our motoring editor travelled to the borders to put the no-nonsense 4x4 through its paces

Our motoring editor atop the Ineos Grenadier. Image: Ineos.
Our motoring editor atop the Ineos Grenadier. Image: Ineos.
By Jack McKeown

A lot of motoring enthusiasts were tremendously upset when the old Land Rover Defender went out of production in 2016.

The new Defender is superb, and extremely capable off road. The only trouble is it’s now too fancy to take into the rough stuff. The interior is far too nice to sit in with filthy wellies or throw a wet dog into the boot.

Into this muddy gap steps the Ineos Grenadier. Scottish billionaire Jim Radcliffe – owner of the Ineos petrochemical group – decided he wanted to build a utilitarian 4×4 that would be exceptionally rugged and capable.

The Ineos Grenadier is a utilitarian 4×4. Image: Ineos.

He came up with this idea over a pint in the Grenadier, a pub in London.

The result is the car tested here. The Ineos Grenadier is an uncompromising, stripped back, old school off roader that is designed to handle the roughest of terrain.

Floors Castle

I travelled to Floors Castle in the Borders to try it out on an off-road course on the Duke of Roxburgh’s sprawling estate.

It would be easy to mistake the Grenadier for the old Defender. Both have a boxy, no-nonsense look about them that shows they mean business.

Our motoring writer travelled to the Borders to test the Grenadier. Image: Ineos.

The Grenadier comes as a Utility Wagon with either two or five seats. This is classed as a commercial vehicle and is designed primarily to carry big loads to remote places. Or you can have the Station Wagon, which is the five-seat passenger version and the one that I spent an afternoon with.

There’s loads of room front and back – it’s a huge vehicle – and the massive 1,255 litre boot can carry all the gear you’d need for an extended family camping trip in the wilderness. There are even rails on the side you can attach camping tables or shelves to.

The Ineos Grenadier outside Floors Castle. Image: Ineos.

Ineos sourced the engines and gearboxes from BMW and the Grenadier is available with 3.0 litre diesel or petrol engines paired with BMW’s excellent eight-speed automatic gearbox. Both engines have been tuned for the Grenadier’s needs, offering much more low range power.

Offroad prowess

I tried out the diesel version and spent an hour tackling some of the estate’s woodlands and hillsides. Even driving down a steep hillside of wet grass or crawling up a rocky incline we barely even scratched the surface of the Grenadier’s abilities.

Motoring writer Jack McKeown takes the Grenadier off road. Image: Ineos.

It can wade in up to 80cm of water and has superb ground clearance. It will also tow up to 3,500kg. In an off-road contest, the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler are the only two cars I can think of that could hang with it.

The interior is smart but utilitarian. The Recaro seats are comfortable enough for full days in the saddle and have side bolsters to keep you in place when jolting over rocks. Visibility is superb and you sit higher up than even Range Rover or pickup truck drivers.

The Grenadier is incredible capable. Image: Ineos.

All the switchgear is oversized so you can use it with gloves on. Meanwhile, the heavy duty flooring can be hosed out, with water exiting through drain holes.

On-road the Grenadier is…okay. It’s way better than the original Defender but not nearly as good as the current one. Ride quality is a little bouncy and the steering wheel has so much play that it’s easy to run wide round corners are you frantically spool the wheel.

Royal assent

With an official fuel economy of less than 20mpg you wouldn’t want to regularly commute in it either. Couple that with a price tag starting at around £65,000 and it’s clear the Ineos Grenadier is only suitable for those who regularly go off-road and who need the very best vehicle for that job.

The Grenadier tackles a slope. Image: Ineos.

A few weeks ago I hiked the White Mounth circuit in Aberdeenshire. A couple of hours into this challenging walk I saw a Grenadier driving down the hillside towards me, containing two dapper gents in tweed.

These fellows, it turned out, were two of King Charles’ courtiers. Ineos had loaned the King a Grenadier for his summer residence at Balmoral and they were putting it through its paces.

If it’s good enough for royalty it’s good enough for me.

 

 

Facts

Price: £78,730

0-62mph: 9.9 seconds

Top speed: 99mph

Economy: 19.5mpg

CO2 emissions: 310g/km

