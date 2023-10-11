Physical search suspended for man, 77, swept away in the River Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Physical search suspended for man, 77, swept away in the River Tay

Police have suspended physical searches for Struan Robertson due to safety concerns.

By Kieran Webster
A river searcher at the River Tay
Searches in the River Tay near Strathtay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The search for a 77-year-old man swept away in the River Tay on Sunday night has been suspended.

Struan Robertson, a landowner near Strathtay, was attempting to clear a clogged hydro-powered device on his Perthshire estate when he lost his footing.

He was engulfed by the water and swept away by the current.

Struan’s wife Patricia was helping him on the estate when the incident happened.

Emergency services have been searching for Struan Robertson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

River search teams, including drones and a helicopter, have been searching the water since the incident.

However, in an update on Wednesday police confirmed physical searches have been called off due to safety concerns.

His family are aware of the update.

A boat being carried to the River Tay
Lifeboats have been used as part of the search. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are continuing to trace the 77-year-old man swept into the River Tay near Strathtay on Sunday, October 8.

“For safety reasons, physical searches of the river and the riverbank have been postponed.

“This is being reviewed on a daily basis and the family are aware.”

