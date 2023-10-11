Physical search suspended for man, 77, swept away in the River Tay

The search for a 77-year-old man swept away in the River Tay on Sunday night has been suspended.

Struan Robertson, a landowner near Strathtay, was attempting to clear a clogged hydro-powered device on his Perthshire estate when he lost his footing.

He was engulfed by the water and swept away by the current.

Struan’s wife Patricia was helping him on the estate when the incident happened.

River search teams, including drones and a helicopter, have been searching the water since the incident.

However, in an update on Wednesday police confirmed physical searches have been called off due to safety concerns.

His family are aware of the update.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are continuing to trace the 77-year-old man swept into the River Tay near Strathtay on Sunday, October 8.

“For safety reasons, physical searches of the river and the riverbank have been postponed.

“This is being reviewed on a daily basis and the family are aware.”