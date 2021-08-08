Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
NORMAN WATSON: Treasure from Vienna fetches £118k at auction

By Norman Watson
August 8 2021, 11.00am
Josef Hoffman clock, ?£118,000 (Dorotheum).
Across Europe, a name which often draws oohs and aahs is Josef Hoffmann.

I recall my German friend Katrin speaking of Hoffmann’s importance in hushed tones on our visits to Berlin’s Museum Island.

The Austrian architect and designer was among the founders of Vienna Secession movement and co-established in 1903 the Wiener Werkstätte [Vienna Workshop], an enterprise of artists and craftsmen who espoused complete artistic freedom in creating avant-garde architecture, furniture, glass, metal work and textiles.

Fittingly, one of Europe’s great auction houses – Dorotheum of Vienna – recently offered a Hoffman table clock that heralded this wonderful early-20th Century creative phase.

Mid-19th Century Viennese Biedermeier style

One of two known examples, the clock’s architectural structure – with four alabaster pillars on either side – is where the mid-19th Century Viennese Biedermeier ‘solid and conventional’ style meets the new modernism which had emerged in Scotland even before the Wiener Werkstätte had been founded.

In fact, Charles Rennie Mackintosh was aware of Vienna’s growing influence.

In a letter to Hoffman, the Glasgow School designer wrote of the Wiener Werkstätte movement: “If your programme is to achieve artistic success…then every object you produce must have a strong mark of individuality, beauty and outstanding workmanship.”

The founding concepts of the Glasgow School can be observed in the hammered copper surface of the clock.

It exudes high quality and robustness; the arched, roof-like superstructure with an oval in the centre and a central gemstone, is a coded reference to the designs of like-minded Scottish artists such as the Macdonald sisters.

Hoffman returned the compliment. The clocks produced in the Austrian capital by the Wiener Werkstätte heralded the style which influenced Mackintosh’s later clock designs.

It sold for 137,000 euros, about £118,000.

