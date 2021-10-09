Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

NATURE WATCH: Mesmerised by cranes at Loch of Strathbeg

By Keith Broomfield
October 9 2021, 11.00am
Cranes
Cranes

Are you a loser when it comes to wildlife spotting?

I often feel so – for example, only recently when visiting Shetland, orcas were being spotted all around the islands, yet I always missed seeing them, despite the animals often being tantalisingly close to wherever I was venturing.

On trips to Africa, it was the jeep a few minutes ahead of us that always spotted African wild dogs or cheetahs, the beaming faces of the occupants annoyingly smug as they recounted their incredible encounters.

Yet, sometimes I strike lucky, and such was the case on a recent visit to Loch of Strathbeg near Fraserburgh.

I had only just settled into the Tower pool hide, which overlooks a wonderful area of damp grassland, mere and reeds, when under the scrutiny of my binoculars, three long-legged and long-necked, greyish birds caught my eye – cranes!

Wow, that was a bit unexpected, especially since I had only ever seen cranes once before, many moons ago in Sweden.

The birds rested for a bit longer, before taking to the air on elegant wings where they swept low over the reeds in a wide circle before disappearing over the horizon.

Their grace and beauty were compelling, and I knew I had just witnessed something truly special.

Recolonisation

Cranes became extinct in Scotland about 400 years ago, but in recent times, they have started to slowly recolonise north-east Scotland from Scandinavia and eastern Europe, where their numbers have been rapidly increasing.

The first breeding in Scotland was recorded in 2012, and last year there were seven pairs present in the north-east, two of which bred successfully.

It seems likely that we are on the cusp of a significant expansion of breeding cranes in Scotland, although their fortunes depend on the availability of suitable habitat such as peatlands and wetlands, which are continually under threat from drainage and disturbance.

Water mint

Restoring and enhancing such areas will not only benefit cranes, but also a wide range of other flora and fauna.

Not long after the cranes had disappeared, a marsh harrier floating into view on slender wings, meticulously scrutinising the reed beds below for small prey to pounce upon, before it came to rest on the top of small tree.

Like cranes, marsh harriers are rare breeding birds in Scotland that are slowly increasing in numbers, with the main population centred on the Tay reed-beds between Perth and Dundee.

I watched the resting marsh harrier for several minutes, before leaving the hide and venturing back along a boardwalk where water mint was still in full bloom, their fluffy lilac-dusted flowers swaying gently in the breeze.

Common darter

A pair of common darter dragonflies, coupled together in the act of mating, flew past me in clumsy fashion, before coming to rest on the flat blade of a reed.

Once mated, the female will lay her eggs in nearby languid pools and the cycle of life will have turned full circle once more.

INFO

Cranes are the tallest bird in the UK, standing at 4ft. They have intricate courtship displays, which includes bows and pirouettes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]