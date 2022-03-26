Nature Watch: Spring’s green awakening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nature Watch: Spring’s green awakening

By Keith Broomfield
March 26 2022, 9.00am
Lessercelandine
Lessercelandine

It is an awakening, a stirring from the heart of the soil as the leaves of our early spring flowers slowly emerge in a green unfurling that will quickly be followed by startling yellow and white blooms.

After more than 50 springs, my thrill in finding the first gold-spangled flowers of lesser celandines never diminishes – indeed, the exact opposite is the case, and I still recall vividly the whoop of joy from last spring on my first glimpse of these wonderful flowers.

These early spring flowers are processional in their emergence – lesser celandines are generally first in bloom, followed by the creamy flowers of wood anemones, and then a burst of colour-fantastic as the dog violets, primroses and ramsons (wild garlic) all hasten their magical brilliance.

Woodanemone

And, of course, these flowers stir insects into action such as queen buff-tailed bumblebees, which after a long winter of hibernation, will eagerly feast upon early nectar and pollen before seeking out an abandoned mouse hole as a nest site to raise the next generation.

Early season favourite

My favourite early season insect is undoubtedly the bee-fly, which is one of our most charismatic creatures with an impossibly long proboscis and engaging behaviour.

If the sun is shining, then more times than not a bee-fly will miraculously appear in the garden as if from nowhere and hover above my garden chair.

I’m not sure why bee-flies should find my seated body so enticing, but every year without fail, I will see one hovering above me as if aroused by some insatiable curiosity.

Perhaps the attraction is down to the colour of my clothes resembling a cluster of wildflowers, or could there be some strange lure from my deodorant?

Red squirrel

Down by the river, I am expecting sand martins to appear any day now after having completed their marathon migration from the Sahel region of Africa.

First chiffchaffs

Already, I have seen my first chiffchaffs – small summer-visiting warblers – that have been making their presence felt with their distinctive two-syllable calls.

In the wood behind my house, I have been engrossed by a female red squirrel building a drey (nest) in the high fork of an ash.

She busily shuttles back and forwards in her endeavours, carefully cutting twigs off branches with her sharp teeth, and then constructing them into a dome-shaped construction.

Once the outside shell of the drey was completed, she carefully gathered moss in her mouth that was gleaned from tree trunks.

Chiffchaff

After a decent mouthful had been collected, she would scamper across the branches to line the inside of the drey with its enduring green softness, which will make excellent bedding for her young once born.

I can’t help wondering how safe her nest will be.

Crows, and sometimes ravens, often hang around this part of the wood, and one could easily find the drey and predate upon the babies.

That’s nature, I suppose, but I can’t help feeling sad about life being snatched away when it hasn’t even had a chance to prosper.

