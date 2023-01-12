Discover your adventure at Fort William Mountain Festival 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Discover your adventure at Fort William Mountain Festival 2023

By Gayle Ritchie
January 12 2023, 5.00pm
Callum Johnson climbing on Messiah, Ben Dorain. Picture by Luke Davies.
Callum Johnson climbing on Messiah, Ben Dorain. Picture by Luke Davies.

Get ready for four days of adventure in the Highlands when the Fort William Mountain Festival 2023 kicks into action.

The event, running from February 16 to 19, is being staged across Fort William and Lochaber, the Outdoor Capital of the UK and offers something for visitors, outdoor enthusiasts and armchair thrill seekers alike.

The jam-packed programme includes guided outdoor activities, inspirational speakers, thought-provoking films, competitions and awards, and an interactive, adventure-themed exhibition, all perfectly timed to coincide with the best winter walking, climbing and snowsports conditions of the year in the region.

Mountaineers nearing the end of the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe.

Amazing landscapes

During the day festival-goers will be able to take part in a varied programme of ‘Fringe Events’ enabling them to get out and discover the amazing landscapes of Lochaber under the guidance of local experts.

And festival organisers are proud to be working with a diverse range of specialist activity providers to showcase everything the area offers for outdoor enthusiasts.

Activities include mindful walking, wild yoga (near the Steall Falls), nature writing, wild swimming, trail running, mountain biking, paddle boarding and, of course, winter walking, mountaineering, skiing and snowboarding.

Many of these events are free to participate in and all are sure to fuel that burgeoning sense of adventure.

Night time ventures

By night, visitors will be able to choose from inspiring speakers and internationally renowned films at one of three venues across Fort William.

For 2023 organisers are teaming up with outdoor clothing and gear designer Patagonia to bring their world-class team to the stage.

The ‘Climbing’ night will feature Patagonia athlete Robbie Phillips, one of the UK’s top all round climbers and adventurers, based in Edinburgh.

Wild yoga at Steall Falls.

Tales of Trails

The event ‘Tales from the Trails’ will be a unique celebration of the world-famous long-distance trails that start and end in Fort William.

The Scottish Mountaineering Press will host a winter climbing forum where people can quiz experts on how to get the best out of their icy exploits.

There’ll be many other speakers and biking, snow-sports and paddle-sports films, as well as the Banff Centre Mountain Festival World Tour.

Blue Mind Open Water group swim. Picture by Nix Forster.

An ideas man

There’s also a new short film competition, The ‘Golden Axe’ Award, established in memory of Rob Brown.

Rob was a leader, an ideas man and a truly valued member of the festival committee.

This summer, Lochaber sadly lost him to the mountains and his great character will be very much missed.

Rob was a proud and avid maker of films and this competition will be a very special way to remember him.

Mountain bikers on the summit of Sgor Gaoith in the Cairngorms.

Entries are invited from filmmakers of every kind and the only rules are the film must be no longer than two minutes and must include bright colours, outdoor adventure and food!

The International Film night will showcase the best entries to the festival’s own film competition, together with the award presentations.

The prestigious Scottish Awards for Excellence in Mountain Culture, recognising the achievements of inspiring individuals and their outstanding contributions to Scotland’s outdoor culture, are making a welcome return with the winners of the adult and youth awards being announced in early February 2023.

A guided wellbeing walk in Glen Nevis.

Adventure network

Anna Danby, co-ordinator of the 2023 Fort William Mountain Festival, said: “It is a privilege to be part of organising such a diverse programme, bringing together everyday adventurers, elite athletes, mountain professionals and local residents on the same stage.

“There are opportunities for everyone to get involved whatever your passion and experience.

“Our hope is that we have curated a programme that truly offers people from all walks of life the opportunity to come along and get involved.

“The overriding aims of the festival are to encourage everyone to be inspired by, respect and protect our natural landscape and we are confident that or festival visitors will leave feeling motivated to do just that.

“When I first attended the festival back in 2015, I never imagined I would one day be helping to organise it.

“There are opportunities for everyone to get involved whatever your passion and experience.”

“The people and adventures shared on its stage shaped my own journey into the mountains and now I get to help inspire others in the same way. So come along and get involved, you never know where it might take you!”

 

