WALK THIS WAY: Morton Lochs in north-east Fife

By Alan Rowan
March 18 2023, 8.34am
Dundee and The Law.
Dundee and The Law.

Morton Lochs and Scotscraig, North-east Fife

The combination of coastal and core paths provides a pleasant circuit in the little corner of North-east Fife between the Tay Bridge and Tentsmuir Forest with plenty of variety.

It begins with a stroll along the river into Tayport, turns inland to pass the nature reserve of Morton Lochs and then follows a network of minor roads and paths before returning through the Scotscraig estate.

The large car park in the shadow of the road bridge was the start point. Bright sunshine allowed fine views across the sparkling water to Dundee before I headed down to the Fife Coastal Path.

Blue waters at Morton Lochs.

It’s not too long until you have a choice to make: either continue on the path beside the road, or turn left and take the grassy ramp down to the shore. The rough path that runs east alongside the fence is overgrown or eroded in places, but it’s no hardship walking across the rocks.

The path improved as it neared a little lighthouse where it cut uphill to link with the earlier route. I was now back on the official coastal path which twisted its way through the streets of Tayport and round the harbour before exiting through a small housing estate.

After passing through the caravan park, the route swung right to emerge on the road and a short walk led to the golf course entrance. Stick to the track through the course and be alert for flying golf balls.

Path running through the fields.

A series of gates and path turns led past Garpit and onto the woodland path which skirts along the edge of the three small reed-covered lochs which form the wetland of Morton Lochs, an important habitat for wildfowl and insects. There are a series of hides along the water’s edge if you wish to take a closer look.

There’s a bit of road walking to follow but the traffic was light to non-existent, and there was always a handy verge if needed. Eventually, I reached a sign for the access track heading north. This passed to the right of a house before making its way uphill.

At the top of the field, the route swung to the left through a stand of trees before turning on to an obvious field path. This continued up to a stile in a drystone wall and a right turn on to the minor road.

Washer Willy’s water source.

Just along this road is the curiously named Washer Willy’s, the former site of a cottage linked to a local laundress, Janet Philp. William was her son and although he didn’t live there, he was the delivery man for her customers. A pond just downstream from the stone bridge over the Scotscraig Burn was said to be the source of their water supply.

A little further on, a gate on the left gave access to the grounds of Scotscraig, an estate which dates back to the 12th Century. One of its later owners, Archbishop James Sharp, was the victim of a grisly murder. While travelling with his daughter to St Andrews in May 1769, their coach was attacked by a group of Covenanters on Magus Muir to the east of the town. He was hauled out, stabbed several times then shot.

Lighthouse on the Tay.

There’s little left of the mansion and gardens, and the woodland track weaves its way around the fringes before dropping down in a series of zig-zags on to the road and the coastal path.

ROUTE

1.     Head down steps to exit car park, cross B946 and turn right along pavement following Fife Coastal Path signs.

2.     After short distance either a) Cross wooden stile on left and head down past comms mast and follow path east by fence OR b) Keep following coastal path parallel with road – routes merge further on.

3.     Just before lighthouse, go right then between cottages and past second lighthouse before merging again with FCP. Continue following signed route round Tayport harbour and through housing estate.

4.     Pass through caravan park, curve right at car park and walk out to road. Turn right and head for golf course entrance on left.

5.     Take track across course, exit by gate and follow path around buildings at Garpit to metal pedestrian gate. Follow woodland track straight ahead and head past Morton Lochs.

6.     Turn right at Lochs entrance on to minor road and walk out to B945. Turn right then left along minor road (signed Kirkton Barns) until access track on right (at Forgan House Steading).

7.     Head north on signed path first along field edges by fence, then through small wooded section to emerge in open field with obvious path and finally by wall to stile giving access to minor road.

8.     Turn right along road for 1km to reach entrance to Scotscraig estate. Go through metal gate and follow muddy track through woodland. When track swings right at top of wood, take branch heading downhill in series of bends to B946. Cross and follow coastal path back to car park.

INFORMATION

Distance: 15km/9.4miles

Ascent: 215m/705ft

Time: 3.5-5 hours

Grading: Fine mixed circuit suitable for all ages and abilities using coastal, woodland and field paths, farm lanes and quiet back roads, though may be long for young children. Some pavement and grass verge walking, short stretches without footway. Muddy in places, sturdy footwear advised. Farmland route, dogs under close control.

Start/finish: Tay Bridge South Access car park, Newport-on-Tay (Grid ref: NO 426288).

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Map 59 (St Andrews) or 54 (Dundee & Montrose); Ordnance Survey 1:25,000 Explorer sheet 371.

Tourist Information: VisitScotland, St Andrews iCentre, 70 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9NU (Tel 01334 472021) or Dundee iCentre, V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ (Tel 01382 527527)

Public transport: Bus services between Dundee and St Andrews.

 

