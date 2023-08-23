For sale: Colourful Perthshire home with detached cottage annexe and exceptional landscaped gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Colourful Perthshire home with detached cottage annexe and exceptional landscaped gardens

The property is just a short walk from Rosemount golf course in Blairgowrie.

By Andrew Robson
Briar Lodge Golf Course Road, Blairgowrie, Perthshire
Briar Lodge Golf Course Road, Blairgowrie. Image: Clyde Property

A colourful Perthshire home with a detached cottage annexe and exceptional landscaped gardens has gone on the market.

A short walk from Rosemount golf course in Blairgowrie, Briar Lodge features bright and spacious accommodation with splashes of colour throughout.

It comes with an “exclusive and generous” plot of land with a price tag of more than £500,000.

The mezzanine balustrade overlooks the lounge at Colourful Perthshire house with annexe
The mezzanine balustrade overlooks the lounge. Image: Clyde Property
A log burner sit in the large brick fireplace at Blairgowrie home
A log burner sits in the large brick fireplace. Image: Clyde Property
Flow through the lounge, kitchen and dining room.
The lounge, kitchen and dining room. Image: Clyde Property

An entrance hallway at the property flows through into an impressive living and dining space.

The brick-built chimney, featuring a wood-burning stove, forms the centrepiece of the stunning room – which is brightened up by the blue and orange-red walls.

The kitchen area, which also extends into the cosy dining space, features a Belfast sink and traditional hob to bring a country feel to the property.

The ground floor also has a well-equipped utility room, toilet and a separate family room – all of which combine traditional and modern features.

Rangemaster with six burner hob and hotplate at colourful Perthshire home
The traditional hob. Image: Clyde Property
The country style kitchen at the Blairgowrie home
The country-style kitchen at the property. Image: Clyde Property
Large dining table at Perthshire home with annexe
The large dining area is perfect for entertaining. Image Clyde Property
Spacious utility room at Briar Lodge.
The spacious utility room at Briar Lodge. Image Clyde Property
The colourful theme is continued in the family room at the Golf Course Road home.
The colourful theme is continued in the family room. Image: Clyde Property

A gallery landing looks over the bright living space while the stairs lead to three generous double bedrooms and a spacious study – which could be converted to a fourth bedroom.

The main bedroom features a Juliet balcony, a dressing room and a stylish en suite shower room.

A second bedroom has access to its own bathroom and the floor is completed by an incredible family bathroom that has been recently upgraded.

Master bedroom with Juliet Balcony at colourful Perthshire home with annexe
The master bedroom with Juliet balcony. Image: Clyde Property
The stylish en-suite shower room.
The stylish en suite shower room. Image: Clyde Property
A second bedroom has its own shower room.
A second bedroom has its own shower room. Image: Clyde Property.
The second en-suite shower room.
The second en-suite shower room. Image: Clyde Property
The upstairs study could be converted into a fourth double bedroom.
The upstairs study could be converted into a fourth double bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
The spacious family bathroom at the Colourful Perthshire house.
The spacious family bathroom. Image: Clyde Property

The bonus feature of the property is the fantastic detached cottage annexe, which offers further accommodation at the Golf Course Road property.

It features an inner hallway which leads to the open-plan lounge and kitchen area.

Another door leads to a lovely decked patio area overlooking the gardens – with the blue colour scheme for the outside area adding a further splash of colour.

Upstairs there is a large double bedroom with Velux windows letting in plenty of natural light alongside an en suite shower room.

The detached cottage annex at the property.
The detached cottage annexe at the property. Image: Clyde Property
Open plan kitchen and lounge in annexe.
The open-plan kitchen and lounge in the annexe. Image: Clyde Property
W.C in the annexe at colourful Perthshire home
The toilet in the annexe. Image: Clyde Property
Upstairs bedroom in the annexe. Image
The annexe’s upstairs bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
Landscaped gardens at Briar Lodge.
The beautiful landscaped gardens at Briar Lodge. Image: Clyde Property
Exceptional fully landscaped garden grounds.
The property boasts large gardens. Image: Clyde Property
The plot of land at the colourful Perthshire home with annexe
The generous plot at Briar Lodge. Image: Clyde Property

Surrounding both properties are the remarkable landscaped gardens.

Additionally, the main house boasts a decked patio which is fully enclosed with fencing and hedging.

The Blairgowrie property is on the market with agents Clyde Property for offers over £525,000.

It comes after a “unique” Scandinavian-style house with sea-view balconies has been put up for sale in Fife.

Conversation