For sale: Colourful Perthshire home with detached cottage annexe and exceptional landscaped gardens

A colourful Perthshire home with a detached cottage annexe and exceptional landscaped gardens has gone on the market.

A short walk from Rosemount golf course in Blairgowrie, Briar Lodge features bright and spacious accommodation with splashes of colour throughout.

It comes with an “exclusive and generous” plot of land with a price tag of more than £500,000.

An entrance hallway at the property flows through into an impressive living and dining space.

The brick-built chimney, featuring a wood-burning stove, forms the centrepiece of the stunning room – which is brightened up by the blue and orange-red walls.

The kitchen area, which also extends into the cosy dining space, features a Belfast sink and traditional hob to bring a country feel to the property.

The ground floor also has a well-equipped utility room, toilet and a separate family room – all of which combine traditional and modern features.

A gallery landing looks over the bright living space while the stairs lead to three generous double bedrooms and a spacious study – which could be converted to a fourth bedroom.

The main bedroom features a Juliet balcony, a dressing room and a stylish en suite shower room.

A second bedroom has access to its own bathroom and the floor is completed by an incredible family bathroom that has been recently upgraded.

The bonus feature of the property is the fantastic detached cottage annexe, which offers further accommodation at the Golf Course Road property.

It features an inner hallway which leads to the open-plan lounge and kitchen area.

Another door leads to a lovely decked patio area overlooking the gardens – with the blue colour scheme for the outside area adding a further splash of colour.

Upstairs there is a large double bedroom with Velux windows letting in plenty of natural light alongside an en suite shower room.

Surrounding both properties are the remarkable landscaped gardens.

Additionally, the main house boasts a decked patio which is fully enclosed with fencing and hedging.

The Blairgowrie property is on the market with agents Clyde Property for offers over £525,000.

