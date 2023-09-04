Chance to own newbuild Perthshire home in stunning setting next to Loch Tay

A home being built in a stunning setting next to Loch Tay in Perthshire has gone on the market.

The property at Fearnan on the north side of the loch, to the west of Kenmore, is currently under constriction.

Once completed, the three-bedroom house will occupy a prime spot just a stone’s throw from the banks of Loch Tay.

Loch Tay house for sale at offers over £895k

The house, which is being built by local firm AKG Homes, is for sale at offers over £895,000.

The home will comprise of a reception hall, a fully-fitted kitchen and a split-level open dining and living area.

There will also be a wood-burner and a door to a paved outdoor terrace.

Upstairs will feature a utility room and three double bedrooms, two of which will have an en-suite bathroom.

The third bedroom will have ‘Jack and Jill’ access to the main family bathroom.

In-built wardrobes will also feature, while the master bedroom will have double doors to a further paved patio.

Subject to permission and an additional cost, the buyer may wish to include an internal stair within the reception hall leading to a landing and fourth bedroom with an en-suite.

Outside, the property will have a spacious private garden and private parking.

A separate strip of land leading up from the main road may also be available through negotiation.

The property is being marketed by Irving Geddes.

