Chance to own newbuild Perthshire home in stunning setting next to Loch Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to own newbuild Perthshire home in stunning setting next to Loch Tay

The three-bedroom property, which is currently under construction, is for sale at offers over £895,000.

By Chloe Burrell
The home is under construction on a prime site overlooking Loch Tay. Image: Irving Geddes
The home is under construction on a prime site overlooking Loch Tay. Image: Irving Geddes

A home being built in a stunning setting next to Loch Tay in Perthshire has gone on the market.

The property at Fearnan on the north side of the loch, to the west of Kenmore, is currently under constriction.

Once completed, the three-bedroom house will occupy a prime spot just a stone’s throw from the banks of Loch Tay.

Loch Tay house for sale at offers over £895k

The house, which is being built by local firm AKG Homes, is for sale at offers over £895,000.

The home will comprise of a reception hall, a fully-fitted kitchen and a split-level open dining and living area.

There will also be a wood-burner and a door to a paved outdoor terrace.

House overlooking Loch Tay in Fearnan, Aberfeldy.
The house is currently being built. Image: Irving Geddes
The property sits on land not far from the loch. Image: Irving Geddes
House overlooking Loch Tay in Fearnan, Aberfeldy.
The house will have a spacious private garden. Image: Irving Geddes
A small number of other properties are nearby. Image: Irving Geddes

Upstairs will feature a utility room and three double bedrooms, two of which will have an en-suite bathroom.

The third bedroom will have ‘Jack and Jill’ access to the main family bathroom.

In-built wardrobes will also feature, while the master bedroom will have double doors to a further paved patio.

Subject to permission and an additional cost, the buyer may wish to include an internal stair within the reception hall leading to a landing and fourth bedroom with an en-suite.

House overlooking Loch Tay in Fearnan, Aberfeldy.
How the house will look once completed. Image: Irving Geddes
House overlooking Loch Tay in Fearnan, Aberfeldy.
The house will have plenty of space for private parking. Image: Irving Geddes
House overlooking Loch Tay in Fearnan, Aberfeldy.
The three-bedroom home will have room for expansion. Image: Irving Geddes

Outside, the property will have a spacious private garden and private parking.

A separate strip of land leading up from the main road may also be available through negotiation.

The property is being marketed by Irving Geddes.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a cedar-built 1930s home in Blairgowrie is on the market for offers over £495,000.

More from Property

The front of Park House
Stately Kinross-shire home with Loch Leven views hits the market
Rossmere Lodge with views across the Montrose Basin
First chance to own stunning £425k home on the edge of Montrose Basin
Auchendoune is a handsome B listed arts and crafts house.
Outstanding arts and crafts mansion house has unbeatable views to Doune Castle
Picturesque Burnbank in Newtyle
Picturesque Angus home with burn running through garden on market for £470k
The kitchen area of the showhome at Strathmartine Park
Strathmartine Park: First look inside new homes at former Dundee hospital site
The housing development would be at the bottom of Pitalpin Street, off Liff Road, near to Pitalpin House
Dundee developer reveals plans for 45 new homes
Shore House in Culross.
For sale: Huge family villa with grand first-floor entrance in Fife Outlander village
A view of Cruivie in Blairgowrie
Cedar-built home nestled in the woods brings touch of North America to Perthshire
Lumbo farm steading near St Andrews.
Converted farmhouses near St Andrews hit the market for combined £1m
This 3 bedroom flat is on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best 3 bedroom flats in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth