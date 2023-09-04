Firefighter morale at ‘all time low’ amid cuts leaving Kingsway East with just one appliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighter morale at ‘all time low’ amid cuts leaving Kingsway East with just one appliance

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say the move is part of temporary measures to help plug an £11 million budget gap.

By Laura Devlin
Firefighters from across Tayside and Scotland have been voicing their concerns at the cuts. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The morale of firefighters in Dundee is at an all time low amid a wave of cuts impacting services, union members say.

As of today (Monday September 4), Kingsway East station has been left with just one appliance after its second appliance and crew were removed to save money.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) say the move is part of temporary measures to help plug an £11 million budget gap.

However firefighters say the cuts will affect response times and put crews and communities at risk.

Barrie McCourt, Blackness branch secretary of the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) said: “Morale at the moment has just been at an all time low.

Barrie McCourt with dog Oscar and fellow firefighter David Geekie at earlier protest against SFRS cuts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“People have had to be moved because of the changes being brought in. With the Kingsway losing a machine, they’ve had members move to other stations.

“And this is not just in Dundee but in Fife as well. There’s been a lot of personnel movement that has maybe put people out.”

The removal of the second appliance at Kingsway East comes after a spate of fires in and around the Dundee area over the weekend.

On Saturday four appliances were called to an empty property on Dundee Road West shortly after 7pm. The building was reduced to a shell as a result of the fire.

The fire at the property on Dundee Road West. Image: Struan Jennings.

And on Sunday, crews spent more than four hours battling a woodland blaze near Birkhill Park which at its height measured 100m by 100m – larger than a football pitch.

The reduction in the the number of appliances available in Dundee has led to fears from firefighters that their safety and that of the public could be compromised.

Barrie added: “If there is a house fire in the Kingsway area, they only have one machine that will initially turn up to that and they will need back-up from either Blackness, Macalpine Road or Balmossie.

“So it’s a fair bit of a drive to get there and it could be an extra few minutes before they have the back-up of a second appliance – that could be a long time if someone was trapped.

“It puts the public and firefighter safety at risk.

Smoke engulfed Birkhill Park. Image: Brooke Hays.

“And we realise that there is another £25 million worth of savings that will be required by the end of 2026/27.

“So we are worried about what next year’s cuts will come down to.”

Assistant Chief Officer David Farries, director of service delivery at the the SFRS has previously said they are modernising the service to ensure “they are best placed to protect the people of Scotland”.

He added: “We are set up based on historical risk and demand and must match our national network of resources to where they are needed most.

“We will always maintain fire cover and continue to attend every emergency.”

