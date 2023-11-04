Dundee Renovation Journeys: ‘I didn’t have a ceiling for 8 months’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Dundee Renovation Journeys: ‘I didn’t have a ceiling for 8 months’

Horrendous purple carpets, sexist workmen and 50 years of paint- Dundee mum Carly Gilchrist reveals the highs and lows of revamping her dream home.

By Poppy Watson
Carly Gilchrist and son Hamish.
Carly Gilchrist and son Hamish. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

After nearly five years of stripping paint, tearing up old carpets and (at times) living without a ceiling – Carly Gilchrist and her husband David have finally finished renovating their Dundee home.

Now, after selling the lovingly restored three-bedroom Victorian terrace on Clepington Road, Carly shares their renovation journey with us.

The house on Clepington Road in Dundee has a sizeable garden.
The Clepington Road house has a sizeable garden. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Carly, 43, and David, 53, bought the stone-built house when they moved to Dundee for work in 2019.

The couple and their two sons, Finn, 17, and Hamish, 7, came to the City of Discovery after seven years in Melbourne, where Carly is from.

Prior to that they had lived in David’s home city of Edinburgh – where they first met 20 years ago.

Before: The family decided to install French doors in the dining room.
Before: The family decided to install French doors in the dining room. Image: Carly Gilchrist
After: The dining room has been transformed.
After: The dining room has been transformed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Why Carly and David Gilchrist fell in love with the property

Marketing manager Carly explains what drew them to the Clepington Road house.

She said: “We really didn’t know the area well at all, so we were looking for something that was within walking distance into the city centre where we both work.”

She added: “I really wanted a Victorian house.

“We would never have been able to afford a property like this in Melbourne or Edinburgh so we could not believe it when we found something that we could also add value to by renovating it.”

With three bedrooms and a sizeable garden, it was also the perfect size for the busy family of four.

Before: The couple added panelling to the walls in their living room.  Image: Carly Gilchrist
Carly and son Hamish in the living room.
After: The ‘moody’ living room features an original fireplace. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Couple had a ‘vision’ for the Dundee house

Although the house “wasn’t in a bad state” when Carly and graphic designer David bought it, they still had lots of ideas for how to transform it.

Carly said: “Our brief to ourselves was to modernise an old house, retaining and adding back in the period details that make houses like this special, such as cornices, ceiling roses, original flooring and panelling.

“I wanted to keep all the traditional features but modernise it and make it a modern family home that was really functional for us as well.”

Before: Carly couldn’t wait to remove the “horrendous” purple carpet. Image: Carly Gilchrist
An updated entrance to the Dundee house.
After: Carly and David restored the staircase and replaced the hallway carpet with tiling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The pair swiftly got stuck in.

They started in the galley kitchen, where they added a French door and replaced the cabinets and worktops.

They also installed French doors in the dining room, wanting to “bring the outdoors inside”.

Carly said: “That was the biggest change we did in the house. But that snowballed into replacing the floor in that room, then replacing the ceiling.

“I didn’t have a ceiling for eight months!”

The couple added a second loo to the house during the renovation.
The couple added a second loo. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They then changed the bathroom – ripping out the bath and replacing it with a large walk-in shower to make the most of the long, narrow space.

They also installed a second loo, making the home more suitable for a family.

Next, the couple removed the “horrendous purple carpet” in the hallway and replaced it with tiling.

The kitchen in the Clepington Road house before the renovation.
Before: They upgraded the kitchen. Image: Carly Gilchrist
The kitchen of the house after renovation.
After: The kitchen in the Dundee house is stylish and functional after renovation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Carly and David then spent months restoring the original staircase.

She said: “The stairs were one of the reasons we bought the house. They are really beautiful, really wide, really original.

“They have cast iron spindles, a wooden hand rail and at the top of the stairs is a huge stained glass window.

“Our house is the only one on that street that still has the original stained glass window.

“Stripping our staircase took about two months, working each weekend and at night to remove maybe 50 years’ worth of paint.”

The Dundee house retains its original stained glass window.
The original stained glass window. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
An antique bell. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Finding trustworthy and reliable tradespeople was also a challenge, Carly says.

She said: “We have employed contractors over time. But that has been my biggest learning and stress during the whole process.

“If you don’t know anyone and you are just going in blind then it is really difficult. For some people, it’s just a job and they just get in and don’t care about the standard.

“I even found people wouldn’t want to work with me because I was woman. They would say ‘Oh, is your husband home? I’ll speak to your husband’.

“Do I need a husband? What if I was just by myself? Are you not going to talk to me?

“It was a hugely stressful situation.”

Carly then turned to Bark, an online services marketplace, which helped her to find reliable workpeople in the area.

Hamish's bedroom.
Hamish’s bedroom. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Reflecting on the project, Carly said: “I really enjoyed it. I would say it has been the most satisfying thing I’ve ever done.

“The house is a mix of styles – mid century, Scandi, maximalist in places, all within a traditional surrounds.

“We just wanted to make a functional home, filled with things that we liked and made us happy. I wanted an interesting home for not just for our kids but for all of us to enjoy.”

Money saving tips for renovating your home

Does she have any money-saving tips for those considering renovating?

“I think we saved the most money by essentially project managing most of the work ourselves.

“With each room I sourced everything myself, constantly trying to find the best deals – mostly online and then I had separate tradespeople come in and do their parts.

“I would also say spend money on the things that matter. We have an IKEA kitchen but really good appliances and fittings, like antique brass handles.”

One of three bedrooms in the Dundee house.
One of three bedrooms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The bedroom features an original fireplace Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As much as Carly loves her home, she says she has always dreamed of living next to the sea.

That’s why the family have now bought a property – their next renovation project – in Broughty Ferry.

Clepington Road house ‘still has so much potential’

Despite all their work, Carly believes the Clepington Road house still has plenty of untapped potential for future owners to add value.

She said: “Even though we have done most things to the house, I still think there is a lot you could do to this house.

“The entire attic is floored and completely usable. It could make a great master bedroom or play area for children.

“At the back of the garden I think is the perfect space for a deck or even a studio.”

More from Property

The striking kitchen extension at 8 Bells Wynd.
Kingsbarns house is virtually off-grid thanks to solar panels, Tesla Powerwall and air source…
The property at Littlewood Gardens has views across Montrose Basin. Image: Yopa
For sale: £400k home with amazing views over Montrose Basin
This five-bedroom property in Kinnesswood, Kinross-shire, is on the market.
Kinross-shire home overlooking Loch Leven on the market for £455k
The cottage is a stone's throw from St Andrews Castle. Image: Rettie
Beautiful 3-bedroom cottage a stone's throw from St Andrews Castle for sale - but…
There are plenty of affordable five bedroom homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the cheapest five-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
This house in Arbroath also has two kitchens. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Angus house with SIXTEEN bedrooms on sale for just £166k
More views from the cottage of the River Tay.
Idyllic Aberfeldy cottage nestled on banks of River Tay goes on sale
The penthouse apartment overlooks Montrose seafront.
Four-bedroom maisonette overlooking Montrose seafront on market for just £180k
The Letham Grange house is up for sale
Huge £450k Angus villa has sauna, balcony and 4 bathrooms
The Kirkcaldy home features a bar/games room. Image: Bell Ingram
Inside incredible 4-storey Kirkcaldy home with games room and balcony overlooking the Forth

Conversation