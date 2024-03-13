200-year-old Angus farmhouse renovation: ‘We came home and the ceiling was on the bed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

200-year-old Angus farmhouse renovation: ‘We came home and the ceiling was on the bed’

Rosie Stenhouse, 29, an operations manager at Farmstream, and her husband Hamish, 31, a crop manager for East of Scotland Growers, moved into a 200-year-old farmhouse in 2022. Rosie told me about their journey so far.

Rosie Stenhouse and son Hugh at home. Image: Alan Richardson
Rosie Stenhouse and son Hugh at home. Image: Alan Richardson
By Poppy Watson

On the October 1 2022, my husband and I drove up the track to the house we had just purchased, very excited to open the door to our forever home.

Both of us looked at each other as we walked around the 200-year-old farmhouse.

We didn’t say anything, but I knew from Hamish’s face that we were both thinking the same thing: “What have we done?”

I lay awake in bed the entire night staring at the ceiling, wondering if we had made a huge mistake buying the house.

The level of work it needed had exceeded anything we had ever imagined.

When we had viewed it previously, we had thought, ‘Oh, we’ll probably just need a lick of paint here and there to make it feel a bit more modern’.

But we were quickly realising this wasn’t the case.

Rosie and Hamish moved into the property in 2022. Image: Alan Richardson
Stenton House is over 200 years old. Image: Alan Richardson

‘We came home to find the ceiling on our bed’

The house, which has five bedrooms, was in need of a huge amount of TLC.

We discovered that all five chimneys needed work done when water started to come through the bedroom ceilings thick and fast.

On one occasion, we returned from a weekend away to find our ceiling on top of our bed.

Rosie and Hamish completely transformed the kitchen. Image: Alan Richardson
The open plan kitchen dining and living room. Image: Alan Richardson

Plus, the window frames were completely rotten. One of our bedroom windows even had a hole that you could poke your finger through to the outside.

It had been a very long time since the house, which was rented out on Airbnb for three years before we moved in, had had any money spent on it.

The track to the house was also so overgrown that we could barely get a car up it. Nothing had been pruned for a very long time.

Hamish and Rosie with baby Hugh. Image: Rosie Stenhouse
The house is light and airy. Image: Alan Richardson

Two weeks after moving in, we found out I was pregnant.

This meant not only did we need to get the house functional, but we also had to get ready for a brand new baby – and much quicker than we had originally thought.

Stenton House, Invergowrie

Despite feeling pretty intimidated by the scale of the project, we were excited to get stuck in.

As a couple, we both have always had an interest in property

I am currently an operations manager at Farmstream, but I have worked as an estate agent for most of my life.

I always adored showing clients around properties – I would usually be wondering what I would do with it if it was mine.

The dining room is great for hosting. Image: Alan Richardson

Although Hamish, who is a crop manager for East of Scotland Growers, isn’t a huge fan of interior design, he has plenty of experience renovating properties.

When we met in our early 20s, he had just bought three redundant cottages, which he completely gutted and transformed.

When we got together a few years later, I helped him finish them.

This kind of gave us a taste for renovating.

We then sold two of them and we currently let out the third.

The utility room. Image: Alan Richardson
The family bathroom. Image: Alan Richardson

The biggest challenge we have faced is the scale of the house – it’s our largest ever project.

Hamish and I are generally quite happy people – we tend to see the positive side of things – but I think there has been a couple of nights where we have thought: ‘Wow, this is a lot’.

On the ground floor is an entrance vestibule, a formal dining room, formal living room, an open plan kitchen dining and living room and then a utility room.

Upstairs, we have five bedrooms, the main bathroom and two storage cupboards.

Overall there is a lot of floor space – just under 350 square meters.

Even the garden, which is just shy of seven acres, is a mammoth task.

The ‘snug’. Image: Alan Richardson

Hamish and I are both very practical so we were happy to get stuck in ourselves.

But we drafted in builders, electricians and joiners for the works that were outwith our capabilities.

Knowing that our baby Hugh was coming along – he is now seven months old – we decided to make the nursery a priority.

The first thing we did was replace all 24 windows in the property, which cost around £30,000.

This was by far one of our biggest expenses during the renovation, but it was worth every penny to get the house wind tight and stop all the draughts.

One of the guest bedrooms. Image: Alan Richardson
There are five bedrooms in total. Image: Alan Richardson

We also replaced four out of seven of the external doors (too many doors) and blocked the remaining three.

We then took down the wall between an old log store and the utility room, to create a much bigger and brighter utility room.

We then put down carpets throughout as the house.

The hallway. Image: Alan Richardson
The upstairs landing. Image: Alan Richardson

We also ripped out and replaced the entire kitchen, which has an AGA.

Finally, we had a fence put up outside and extended the driveway.

It has been a lot of work, but it has been great fun.

There are still bits that are not perfect, but we are tryig our best and we are getting there.

Baby Hugh’s bedroom. Image: Alan Richardson
Completing the nursery was a priority for the couple. Image: Alan Richardson

I’m not sure if the house will ever be 100% finished. With a 200-year-old house – you could literally never stop.

We often finish one thing and then we have to start something else.

Achieving a modern country house aesthetic

My desired aesthetic is modern country house with a touch of rustic – which I think we have nailed.

I like pastel colours and an airy feel, with lots of glass.

I also use a lot of loud wallpaper. I change it quite often, which drives Hamish mental.

We are a fan of filling the house with little sentimental things, too. Every time we go on holiday, we try to pick up something meaningful.

Artwork also helps bring the house to life. Quite a lot of our paintings are by Tony Fitzpatrick, who is based in Dunning.

The master bedroom. Image: Alan Richardson
The twin guest room. Image: Alan Richardson

The best thing about living here is just completely how quiet it is. It is so peaceful.

We’ve got a patio and a south-facing garden.

In the summer, we can sit in deck chairs outside and we can hear the stream below us, and we can’t hear any traffic at all.

It is just the most idyllic spot.

One of the guest bedrooms. Image: Alan Richardson
Another guest bedroom. Image: Alan Richardson.

Would we do it again?

To be honest, knowing us, we probably would.

In fact, we definitely would.

We are giving ourselves a break for a few years though.

I recently found out I am pregnant again – there will be just 15 months between Hugh and his younger sibling – so that will keep us busy.

For now, it’s time to enjoy all the work we have put into our home.

Conversation