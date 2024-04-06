Four-bedroom bungalow overlooking Perthshire village green available for £220k

A four-bedroom bungalow nestled in the Perthshire countryside is a recent addition to the market.

The semi-detached property, in Kinrossie, offers a peaceful retreat to its owners and guests.

After entering through the vestibule there is a spacious double bedroom on both sides of the central hallway.

One of these rooms boasts an original feature fireplace and dual-aspect windows.

A third double bedroom has built-in wardrobes, accompanied by the family bathroom.

The extension adds a separate hallway leading to the master bedroom with its own built-in wardrobes, along with a family shower room and a convenient utility room.

At the back of the property is the open-plan dining kitchen and lounge with triple aspect windows.

The lounge offers spectacular countryside views through sliding glass doors leading to a timber deck and private rear garden.

Outside, the rear garden features a well-maintained lawn, glass greenhouse, storage outbuilding and summer house.

The lawn and surfaced driveway provide off-street parking for several cars and lead to the private detached garage at the front of the property.

The property is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £220,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an apartment in a former Blairgowrie mill building set on the River Ericht is up for sale.