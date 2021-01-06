Something went wrong - please try again later.

An army bomb squad was called to Easthaven beach in Angus following the discovery of a suspicious item.

An alert was raised after the rust-encrusted item was discovered in the sand.

Coastguard teams secured the scene before an army Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team arrived to inspect the object.

A controlled explosion was then carried out.

Its understood that there has been five bomb squad call outs to the area in the past year.

In a statement online, the local coastguard team confirmed they had attended at Easthaven to assist the bomb squad.

It said: “Officers from Arbroath were tasked to possible ordnance in Easthaven.

“The beach was closed off to ensure everyone was kept safe and the team waited for EOD (Bomb Disposal) to arrive.

“Once EOD arrived, they checked the item and confirmed that it was indeed ordnance.

“It was therefore decided that the item needed to be detonated using a controlled explosion.

“The cordon on the beach was expanded and soon after the device was disposed of.”

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “At around 10.15am yesterday we received a report of possible ordinance on a beach.

“A coastguard team from Arbroath attended and secured the site while waiting for EOD to arrive.

“EOD later detonated the object.”

An Army spokeswoman said:“We can confirm and Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out to a site in Easthaven yesterday afternoon at the request of local police.”