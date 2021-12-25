Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
White Christmas confirmed following snowfall in the north-east

By Ellie Milne
December 25 2021, 2.46pm
Snow in Braemar on Christmas morning. Photo: @Alonso2012F
Snow in Braemar on Christmas morning. Photo: @Alonso2012F

Residents in parts of the north and north-east woke up on Christmas morning to a fresh blanket of snow.

The Met Office has confirmed that it is officially a white Christmas in the UK this year.

Just one falling snowflake has to be observed somewhere in the UK on December 25 for the day to be described as a “white Christmas”.

And Snowfall has been reported in Braemar and Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, as well as parts of Shetland.

Snow covering the ground outside The Fife Arms in Braemar. Photo: @Alonso2012F.

The Braemar, Ballater and Deeside Weather Page on Twitter shared beautiful images of the fallen snow in Braemar in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The photos show a layer of snow covering cars and the ground outside The Fife Arms hotel in the Aberdeenshire village.

Although no more heavy snow has fallen since this morning, temperatures in Braemar and surrounding areas are predicted to remain at freezing overnight.

Braemar recorded the first snow of the season back in October as temperatures started to drop across the region.

Snowfall in Braemar means it is officially a white Christmas. Photo: @Alonso2012F.

Elsewhere in the UK, snow and sleet has been spotted in Strathallan in Perthshire and across the Pennines.

More snow is expected on Boxing Day with a yellow weather warning in place further south in Scotland, covering Stirling and Crieff. The warning extends to parts of England and Northern Ireland.

