Are you still waiting on your Covid test results? ‘Lost’ and delayed PCRs ruin Christmas for some Dundonians

Claims Covid tests have been “lost” and delayed in the Dundee area over the Christmas period have sparked concern.

People who took PCR tests last week have been subjected to delay.

Those affected have missed out on the chance to see loved ones as they were forced into isolation, ruining Christmas plans.

One concerned local even feared her results have been “lost”, although the Scottish Government last night said it was not aware of any tests having gone missing.

A Dundee woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I’m pregnant and am already feeling really anxious – I’ve been sitting by my phone waiting on the text.

“I went to Dudhope Castle on the 23rd to get a PCR as my brother had tested positive on lateral flow tests and I was a close contact.

“He went that day in a separate car to be tested, but he hasn’t had his back yet either.

“We had to cancel our Christmas plans to be safe, but it’s really hard on my mental health not knowing.

“I’m beginning to wonder if they’ve lost the test altogether.

“When I phoned up about it, the woman at Test & Trace said the results might not be found.”

Another Dundonian woman who also went to Dudhope Castle on December 23, confirmed she is also still waiting on her results.

She adds: “I took a lateral flow on Thursday after feeling poorly and it came back positive.

“With that, I booked a PCR test and we assumed it would take around 24 hours for the results.

“Christmas Eve came and went and we’d still heard nothing, I was still taking lateral flow tests and they were coming back with a positive result.

“When Christmas Day arrived there was still no sign of the results, we took the decision to cancel our plans with family.

“Even although it ruined Christmas, we just couldn’t take the risk with elderly family members and others who had other underlying health issues.

“We’d assumed there was maybe a Christmas backlog with the tests and it might just be taking a little longer than usual.

“After such a stop/start year it was a nightmare scenario having to cancel our Christmas plans but I still think we’ve done the right thing.”

Record Covid-19 cases

On Monday Scotland recorded more than 10,562 new cases, a decrease from Boxing Day, but still only the second time more than 10,000 have been recorded in one day.

And First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told of a lag in results in her Twitter feed, prompting some to comment they and their families had experienced a delay after being tested on December 23.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said they were not aware of any tests being lost.

They add: “Some tests – such as postal tests – can take longer than others to get to labs for processing, but we aim to communicate test results from physical test sites within 48 hours.

“If you have not received your result within 72 hours, please phone the helpline on 119 for assistance.”