Services between Glasgow and Aberdeen delayed by broken down train

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains between Glasgow and Aberdeen were delayed on Tuesday night due to a broken down train blocking the line towards Stirling.

ScotRail confirmed the disruption at 9:30pm, advising that an assisting train was onsite.

The fault was fixed just before 10pm and the line was cleared.

The train company said the line was disrupted just after 9pm due to a police incident near Larbert, which was resolved within half an hour.

However the 19:48 service from Edinburgh to Stirling then broke down between Larbert and Camelon, meaning the line towards Stirling was blocked.

Some services were cancelled or terminated early while engineers worked on the fault.

ScotRail confirmed both the assisting train and broken down train had cleared the line just before 10pm.

Travellers can check if their journey is affected by any ongoing incidents using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.

Live updates on incidents affecting rail journeys are available on the Scotrail Twitter.

ℹ️ UPDATE: The assisting train and the broken down train are now on the move clearing the line. We’re sorry if you’ve been impacted by the issue in the Larbert area this evening. ^Paul — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 18, 2022