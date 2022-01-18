Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Services between Glasgow and Aberdeen delayed by broken down train

By Katy Scott
January 18 2022, 9.40pm Updated: January 18 2022, 10.04pm
The disruption in Larbert led to delays across the north east.

Trains between Glasgow and Aberdeen were delayed on Tuesday night due to a broken down train blocking the line towards Stirling.

ScotRail confirmed the disruption at 9:30pm, advising that an assisting train was onsite.

The fault was fixed just before 10pm and the line was cleared.

The train company said the line was disrupted just after 9pm due to a police incident near Larbert, which was resolved within half an hour.

However the 19:48 service from Edinburgh to Stirling then broke down between Larbert and Camelon, meaning the line towards Stirling was blocked.

Some services were cancelled or terminated early while engineers worked on the fault.

ScotRail confirmed both the assisting train and broken down train had cleared the line just before 10pm.

Travellers can check if their journey is affected by any ongoing incidents using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.

Live updates on incidents affecting rail journeys are available on the Scotrail Twitter.

