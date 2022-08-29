Paddleboarders journey length of River Tay for Broughty Ferry RNLI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paddleboarders journey length of River Tay for Broughty Ferry RNLI

By Chloe Burrell
August 29 2022, 2.00pm Updated: August 29 2022, 2.50pm
(LtoR) Casey Millar, Steve Haden, Avril Muir, Dave Ashall, Euat Stewart and Mike Hammond with the inshore life boat crew and the off shore life boat.
A team of six from Tayside have paddleboarded the length of the Tay in a heroic move to raise money for the RNLI.

The group set off in the early hours of Friday morning from Loch Tay and reached Broughty Ferry lifeboat station at 8.30am on Sunday.

The team were Casey Millar, Steve Haden, Avril Muir, Dave Ashall, Euan Stewart and Mike Hammond.

The journey spanned three days with the group travelling 75 miles, sleeping and camping at the riverside as they went.

The team are greeted by the inshore lifeboat for the final run into the Broughty Ferry RNLI Lifeboat Station.
On day one, the group covered around 38 miles after setting off from Loch Tay, reaching Meiklour in about 12 hours.

Michael Hammond, one of the group members, told The Courier before setting off: “We are all excited about the event but slightly apprehensive as it is a long way to go and we are taking everything that we need with us on the boards.

“We will have to work our way through some graded water before entering the Tay estuary where we really need the wind to be on our side.

“We will be paddling through all kinds of water from inland loch, graded white water to sea estuary.”

(L-R) Casey Millar, Steve Haden, Avril Muir, Dave Ashall, Euan Stewart and Mike Hammond with the inshore lifeboat crew and the off shore lifeboat.
The group was made up of NHS employees, a former police officer and former firefighter, with all members regularly taking part in watersport activities, such as kayaking and open water swimming.

Despite apprehension, the crew completed the entire 75 miles, raising an incredible amount of money for the RNLI branch at Broughty Ferry.

Michael said: “The journey was challenging due to some sections of the river being technically challenging and bringing all the equipment required to wild camp, added to that was the overall duration of paddling 12-13 hour days with very few breaks.

“It was however very enjoyable and is something I would do again.”

‘Without the RNLI, many more lives would be lost’

Established in 1830, Broughty Ferry was the first inshore lifeboat station in Scotland.

Michael said: “Being active in watersports, it is good to know that the RNLI are there.

“We understand the importance of having a magnificent service of the RNLI which is completely reliant on charitable donations for its funding.

“Without them, many more lives would be lost in UK waters.

“Broughty Ferry and the wider areas would not be as safe without them.”

The group set up a JustGiving page to raise money for the charity and had exceeded their £500 target – at £1,654, on Sunday evening.

They are still accepting donations to the page after completing the journey and are keen to raise awareness of the work that the RNLI do for those at sea.

Participants in action on the water as they reach Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station.
The institute has been running for almost 200 years after being founded back in 1824, with volunteers making up 95% of the organisation.

It was the charity’s founder Sir William Hilary’s aim to provide a search and rescue lifeboat service 24 hours a day, run where possible by volunteers and funded by public donations.

To donate to the paddleboarders you can find their JustGiving page here.

