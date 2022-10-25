How to identify a scammer: questions to ask

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home News

How to identify a scammer: questions to ask

In partnership with Fife Trading Standards
October 25 2022, 8.40am
man looks upset as he sits with his credit card and laptop
With the growing sophistication of scams, it can be hard to spot a scammer.

People can’t afford to lose money to scams, especially with the cost-of-living crisis. That’s why it’s imperative to know how to identify a scammer. Here are top tips to protect your money and personal details.

Scammers tend to exploit whatever is going on to take advantage of those who are vulnerable. At the moment, that’s the cost-of-living crisis, including soaring energy bills.

This year, over 40 million or more than three quarters of adults in the UK have been targeted by a scammer, according to Citizens Advice’s research. That’s a 14% increase compared to last year.

About 41% of those targeted received messages from someone pretending to be from the government or HMRC. That message could be a text saying the receiver was entitled to a tax refund. That message could’ve contained a link leading to a fake website that looked like the UK government’s.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute has also warned about a significant increase in energy scams.

All of this means scammers are preying on people who are desperate for money, those waiting for cost-of-living payments, those who can’t afford to lose their hard-earned pounds to scams.

That’s why now, more than ever, it’s important for people to know when someone is trying to steal their money or personal information.

How to identify a scammer: the tell-tale signs

Most scams are online, but scammers can also target people with a text message, a phone call or by post.

To know if the message you received is likely to be a scam, you should ask yourself:

Do I recognise the sender?

Even if you recognise the sender’s name, number or email address, remember that scammers have become so sophisticated that they can make it look like their message is official and legitimate.

Does the message start with a general greeting?

If so, it’s likely to be a scam. Trusted organisations will often use your name for messages.

Is the message asking for personal information?

Scammers don’t always ask for money. Sometimes, they’re looking to get personal details that they can sell. Sometimes they ask for confirmation of your phone number, your address, or your full name. Institutions like the HRMC or banks will never do this.

Does the message have incorrect spellings and grammar errors?

These mistakes are giveaway signs that the message is from a scammer, not a legitimate organisation.

5 Steps to avoid scams:

person holds phone that's receiving a call from an unknown number
There are many ways to proactively prevent scams, including using a call blocker.

1. Don’t immediately click on links or open attachments

Doing so may install viruses that can take control of your device and steal your personal information. This is especially true if you don’t know who the sender is or if you don’t trust them. If you want to check your online accounts, open a new tab or window. Type in the address bar to log on to the organisation’s official website. Don’t forward the suspicious text message or email to other people.

2. Protect your personal details

Never give away personal information like login or bank details. Back up all the important files on your device to protect you from scammers who threaten to delete your files if you don’t pay.

3. Use call blockers

These devices enable you to block calls you don’t want. These may already be a part of your phone or something you can attach to it. Check with Trading Standards to see if they may be able to loan you one.

4. Don’t transfer any money unless you’re sure where it’s going

Organisations like HMRC, DVLA and TV Licensing will never message to ask you to transfer money. If someone asks you to carry out a bank transfer during a phone call, close the call and then check for proof that what they’re saying is genuine. Be wary of sellers asking for cash up front as well as lotteries or competitions telling you to pay money.

5. Don’t be pressured to act quickly

If someone uses words that make you panic or feel scared, it’s likely that person is a scammer. The pressure can cause you not to think as clearly as you should.

Remember, anyone can be vulnerable to scams, even those who are smart or experienced with online transactions.

Check ScamAdviser before making any online purchase. 

To look at the latest phone, email and online scams affecting Scottish consumers, sign up for the weekly Scam Share bulletin of Trading Standards Scotland.

You can also learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones from scams by joining the Friends Against Scams initiative.

If you’re still unsure about how to identify a scammer or if you would like to report a scam, visit the Advice Direct Scotland website or call on 0808 164 6000. You can also call Police Scotland on 101.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

More from News

To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 25102022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/10/2022
LISTEN: Alistair Heather rounds on 'greedy' Dundee landlords
NHS Tayside has delivered one million Covid vaccines across Dundee, Angus, and Perth and Kinross. Image: NHS Tayside.
Over 50s now eligible for Covid booster vaccine - but how do you book…
Dave Peabody and Regina Mudrich.
'Blues is a feeling,' says folk star Dave Peabody
Post Thumbnail
BIAB: Did 'builder in a bottle' gel at Dundee salon transform my bitten nails?
FC Labs has designed the CoreTech, which CoreTech™’s two tiny, non-invasive sensors measure blood flow and oxygenation levels in the brain. Image: FC Labs.
Fife firm’s ‘Fitbit for the brain’ could reduce workplace accidents
Are you looking for a cheap gym in Angus? Image: Shutterstock
5 of the cheapest gyms in Angus – but where are they and how…
Which tests are included in a private health assessment - and how much is it?
Thinking of going private? We find out what's included in a BUPA health assessment…
Dundee student, Doha Abuakhija, has lived in a refugee camp for the majority of her life. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson
Student who spent 14 years in refugee camp thanks Dundee University for sanctuary
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Local women share their stories of menopause.
The menopause and me: Local women share their stories
3

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented