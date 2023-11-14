Brechin Bridge to stay shut after being “significantly weakened” by Storm Babet

Angus Council says it cannot give a timeline on how long vital repairs to Brechin Bridge will take.

The A933 crossing over the South Esk bore the brunt of Storm Babet as the river smashed through the town’s £16 million flood defences last month.

A tree still wedged into the damaged stonework is a reminder of the force of nature which forced hundreds of people from their homes in River Street.

Engineers inspected the bridge at the end of last week.

The council described damage to the stonework on the central pier as “minor”.

But investigations uncovered significant erosion to the north pier on the Brechin side.

And that will require a major – and lengthy – repair.

Coffer dam operation

The council said: “We will need to reinforce the existing foundation.

“This means building a watertight area around the pier (a coffer-dam) while the work is undertaken, which will take some time.

“Obviously, this is going to be a significant challenge while river levels and water volume remain so high.

“We are unable to give a timeline for when this work will start, or how long it will take to complete.”

The oldest part of the bridge dates back to the 13th century, before it was widened in the late 1700s.

“We do recognise this is a major route within Brechin and its closure is causing significant inconvenience to many people.

“This work will be prioritised as soon as it is safe to do so.

“In the meantime, this bridge must remain closed as it is significantly weakened at present.”

The bridge is the main route into Brechin for traffic coming from Arbroath.

It comes after the revelation a flood taskforce set up in the wake of Storm Babet has yet to meet.

And Angus Council chiefs are waiting on answers over the level of funding which will be delivered to assist the multi-million pound repair and recovery operation in Brechin and the wider Angus.