New shop in Dunblane will cater for brides of all shapes and sizes

A new bridal shop which hopes to offer “something different’ is getting ready to open in Dunblane.

Alychia Hull is opening Limitless Bridal Boutique on High Street after she was inspired by her own experiences buying a wedding dress.

She hopes the shop can appeal to brides of all shapes and sizes, including larger ones who struggle in stores.

It will be the only bridal store in the town – with the closest ones in Stirling or Doune.

The 36-year-old, from Alloa, said: “This is completely different from anything I have ever done before.

“We are hoping to open in the next three weeks.

“We started this process in August but work was needed to restore the building so we only got the keys in December.

“It was probably ready for us to go straight in but I wanted to make it my own.

“It was a bridal shop before, called Point Nouveau, but I think they moved to Perth.”

Alychia will run the shop alone with help from her mum behind the scenes.

It will stock mainly bridal items but also some bridesmaid and loungewear.

‘How can I provide a better experience for brides?’

She added: “Opening my own shop was inspired by my own experiences bridal shopping – I have been married before and I am due to be married again.

“I just thought, ‘How can I provide a better experience for brides and get into the more niche side of things?’

“I want to offer something different and I am trying to make a difference for brides.

“I am probably pretty good at speaking to different types of people, reacting to what different clients want.

“I know from others that quite a lot of larger brides struggle to go into stores – I am not the smallest myself – so I can sympathise with that and want to change that.

“I want to have comfort and good customer service.”

The shop will run on an appointment-only basis with hopes to add an afternoon tea option in the future.

Updates will be available on the Limitless Bridal Boutique Facebook page.