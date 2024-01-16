New shop in Dunblane will cater for brides of all shapes and sizes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New shop in Dunblane will cater for brides of all shapes and sizes

Limitless Bridal Boutique hopes to open in the next three weeks.

By Ellidh Aitken
Alychia Hull is opening a new bridal store at the former Point Nouveau Bridal in Dunblane.
Alychia Hull is opening a new bridal store at the former Point Nouveau Bridal in Dunblane. Image: Alychia Hull/Google Maps

A new bridal shop which hopes to offer “something different’ is getting ready to open in Dunblane.

Alychia Hull is opening Limitless Bridal Boutique on High Street after she was inspired by her own experiences buying a wedding dress.

She hopes the shop can appeal to brides of all shapes and sizes, including larger ones who struggle in stores.

It will be the only bridal store in the town – with the closest ones in Stirling or Doune.

The 36-year-old, from Alloa, said: “This is completely different from anything I have ever done before.

“We are hoping to open in the next three weeks.

Work has been ongoing in the shop on Dunblane's High Street since December.
Alychia hopes the shop can offer comfort for brides. Image: Alychia Hull

“We started this process in August but work was needed to restore the building so we only got the keys in December.

“It was probably ready for us to go straight in but I wanted to make it my own.

“It was a bridal shop before, called Point Nouveau, but I think they moved to Perth.”

Alychia will run the shop alone with help from her mum behind the scenes.

It will stock mainly bridal items but also some bridesmaid and loungewear.

‘How can I provide a better experience for brides?’

She added: “Opening my own shop was inspired by my own experiences bridal shopping – I have been married before and I am due to be married again.

“I just thought, ‘How can I provide a better experience for brides and get into the more niche side of things?’

“I want to offer something different and I am trying to make a difference for brides.

“I am probably pretty good at speaking to different types of people, reacting to what different clients want.

A changing area within the shop.
Alychia wanted to make the shop her own. Image: Alychia Hull

“I know from others that quite a lot of larger brides struggle to go into stores – I am not the smallest myself – so I can sympathise with that and want to change that.

“I want to have comfort and good customer service.”

The shop will run on an appointment-only basis with hopes to add an afternoon tea option in the future.

Updates will be available on the Limitless Bridal Boutique Facebook page.

