Comic Con organisers announce first-ever Dunblane event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Comic Con organisers announce first-ever Dunblane event

The convention will feature traders selling a host of collectable items along with meet and greets.

By Ben MacDonald
BGCC Comic Con runs events across the country including Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
BGCC Comic Con runs events across the country including Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The organiser of a series of Comic Con events across Scotland has announced its first-ever Dunblane convention.

BGPC Comic Con will host Dunblane Comic Con on Saturday February 17 at the Dunblane Centre.

The event will feature traders selling a host of collectable items including comic books, action figures, Lego and other arts and crafts.

There will also be free character meet and greets as well as workshops, arcades, consoles and movie props on display.

Revellers are being encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters from films, TV shows or comic books.

Dunblane set to have its first ever Comic Con
Dunblane Comic Con will be held at the Dunblane Centre. Image: Barrie Marshall

A spokesperson for BGCP Comic Con said: “We’ve decided to forfeit our entry fee for this event and in exchange we ask you to give a donation on the door to the centre, which is a registered charity.

“The centre has been part of the local community since opening in 2004.

“The centre provide a safe, welcoming hub for all age groups to come and meet.”

BGCP Comic Con organises other events in Tayside and Fife including the Dundee convention, which was last held in November.

Places for the Dunblane Comic Con can be reserved on the website.

More from News

Police at the scene of an incident near Clapham Common (James Weech)
Corrosive substance attack suspect named as Abdul Ezedi
Graffiti depicting Pope Francis cleaning the sky from pollution (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Super Pope street artist gets new stamp of Vatican approval
Labour accused the Conservatives of letting NHS dentistry ‘rot’ (Rui Vieira/PA)
Children ‘pay the price’ of dentistry issues, experts warn
Many of the NHS trusts with the highest level of handover delays are in south-west England (James Manning/PA)
Full list of ambulance handover delays, by NHS trust
Jamie Donnelly died in a collision when the car he was inside crashed while being pursued by police (Wiltshire Police/PA)
Police officer facing criminal probe over fatal crash
Kevin De Bruyne feels Manchester City are looking strong (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne welcomes competition for places as Man City near full strength
The Feddinch Mains site, to the south of St Andrews.
New multi-million-pound golf resort plans submitted for St Andrews site formerly owned by Mark…
Four safety recommendations have been made to Network Rail after a train hit a pile of bricks from a collapsed wall (RAIB/PA)
Safety recommendations made after train hits bricks from collapsed wall
2K8DRNX A claw crane machine game
Adventurous Australian three-year-old rescued from claw machine by police
Team GB's Callie Soutar and Etahn Brewster celebrate curling gold on the Gangwon 2024 podium. Image: Chloe Knott/PA Wire
Forfar curler Callie strikes gold for Team GB in Youth Winter Olympics

Conversation