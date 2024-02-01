Comic Con organisers announce first-ever Dunblane event

The organiser of a series of Comic Con events across Scotland has announced its first-ever Dunblane convention.

BGPC Comic Con will host Dunblane Comic Con on Saturday February 17 at the Dunblane Centre.

The event will feature traders selling a host of collectable items including comic books, action figures, Lego and other arts and crafts.

There will also be free character meet and greets as well as workshops, arcades, consoles and movie props on display.

Revellers are being encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters from films, TV shows or comic books.

A spokesperson for BGCP Comic Con said: “We’ve decided to forfeit our entry fee for this event and in exchange we ask you to give a donation on the door to the centre, which is a registered charity.

“The centre has been part of the local community since opening in 2004.

“The centre provide a safe, welcoming hub for all age groups to come and meet.”

BGCP Comic Con organises other events in Tayside and Fife including the Dundee convention, which was last held in November.

Places for the Dunblane Comic Con can be reserved on the website.