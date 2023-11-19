26 Best pictures as Comic Con returns to Dundee after Storm Babet postponement

Crowds turned out for a blockbuster Dundee Comic Con for the second time this year.

About 50 traders attended the event at Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC) on Sunday.

Organisers BGCP Comic Con were forced to postpone the event last month due to Storm Babet but the rearranged staging still proved to be a hit.

Superheroes and supervillains were on hand to meet revellers, including an 8ft Optimus Prime, Spider-Man, Hulk, Bluey and popular Pokemon Pikachu.

There were also free arcade and console games, a display of film props, life-sized statues, and arts and crafts workshops.

Fans dressed up in many colourful costumes to enjoy the day.

The day followed a sold-out Dundee Comic Con in February which saw attendees queuing to get in.

Check out some of the best pictures from the event by our photographer Kim Cessford.