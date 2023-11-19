26 Best pictures as Comic Con returns to Dundee after Storm Babet postponement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

26 Best pictures as Comic Con returns to Dundee after Storm Babet postponement

Hundreds of fans enjoyed stalls and appearances by characters.

Dundee Comic Con Logan showing off his Manga style portrait. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Crowds turned out for a blockbuster Dundee Comic Con for the second time this year.

About 50 traders attended the event at Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC) on Sunday.

Organisers BGCP Comic Con were forced to postpone the event last month due to Storm Babet but the rearranged staging still proved to be a hit.

Superheroes and supervillains were on hand to meet revellers, including an 8ft Optimus Prime, Spider-Man, Hulk, Bluey and popular Pokemon Pikachu.

There were also free arcade and console games, a display of film props, life-sized statues, and arts and crafts workshops.

Fans dressed up in many colourful costumes to enjoy the day.

The day followed a sold-out Dundee Comic Con in February which saw attendees queuing to get in.

Check out some of the best pictures from the event by our photographer Kim Cessford.

Hamish Robb, 5 enjoyed the craft tables. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Leo Keil, 6 got to meet ‘Bluey’ today. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Colin Yu chose a Star Wars theme for his outfit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Detail of memorabilia on display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
More memorabilia.  Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ewan Skinner, Nathan Watson and William Norry during Comic Con. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ghostbusters of Glasgow brought Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man to the event for some of the visitors it was cooler outside the venue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tyler Campbell and Lucas Reid. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Laura Sneider, Chris Cathrine and Richard Young, Who you gonna call? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man made an appearance at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
‘AJ’ and ‘Kimmi’. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Charlotte Smith and Liam Court at the event in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Some of the visitors went for the scarier look! Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Furry characters were in attendance. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Harmarny Stephenson, Cairo Smith, Magda Nilova and Toby Sparrow. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The sports hall was the ideal venue for the show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jamie Maxwell, 9 is a Transformers fan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Anthony Davenport enjoyed his vist to the show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Some of the costumes must have taken hours of preparation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Catching up with fellow Comic character fans. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
You could have your portrait created in Manga style. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Owen Taylor, 7 from Arbroath had his granddad to thank for his Lt Evergreen outfit – a Fortnite character. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Harry and Roxanne Wolf. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Showing off his Manga style portrait is Logan Asquith, 6. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Paul and Riah Robertson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

