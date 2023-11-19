Dundee 26 Best pictures as Comic Con returns to Dundee after Storm Babet postponement Hundreds of fans enjoyed stalls and appearances by characters. Dundee Comic Con Logan showing off his Manga style portrait. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Ellidh Aitken November 19 2023, 5.26pm Share 26 Best pictures as Comic Con returns to Dundee after Storm Babet postponement Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4815362/pictures-dundee-comic-con-rearranged/ Copy Link Crowds turned out for a blockbuster Dundee Comic Con for the second time this year. About 50 traders attended the event at Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC) on Sunday. Organisers BGCP Comic Con were forced to postpone the event last month due to Storm Babet but the rearranged staging still proved to be a hit. Superheroes and supervillains were on hand to meet revellers, including an 8ft Optimus Prime, Spider-Man, Hulk, Bluey and popular Pokemon Pikachu. There were also free arcade and console games, a display of film props, life-sized statues, and arts and crafts workshops. Fans dressed up in many colourful costumes to enjoy the day. The day followed a sold-out Dundee Comic Con in February which saw attendees queuing to get in. Check out some of the best pictures from the event by our photographer Kim Cessford. Hamish Robb, 5 enjoyed the craft tables. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Leo Keil, 6 got to meet ‘Bluey’ today. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Colin Yu chose a Star Wars theme for his outfit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Detail of memorabilia on display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson More memorabilia. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Ewan Skinner, Nathan Watson and William Norry during Comic Con. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Ghostbusters of Glasgow brought Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man to the event for some of the visitors it was cooler outside the venue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Tyler Campbell and Lucas Reid. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Laura Sneider, Chris Cathrine and Richard Young, Who you gonna call? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man made an appearance at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson ‘AJ’ and ‘Kimmi’. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Charlotte Smith and Liam Court at the event in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Some of the visitors went for the scarier look! Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Furry characters were in attendance. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Harmarny Stephenson, Cairo Smith, Magda Nilova and Toby Sparrow. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Charlotte Smith and Liam Court at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The sports hall was the ideal venue for the show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Jamie Maxwell, 9 is a Transformers fan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Anthony Davenport enjoyed his vist to the show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Some of the costumes must have taken hours of preparation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Catching up with fellow Comic character fans. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson You could have your portrait created in Manga style. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Owen Taylor, 7 from Arbroath had his granddad to thank for his Lt Evergreen outfit – a Fortnite character. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Harry and Roxanne Wolf. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Showing off his Manga style portrait is Logan Asquith, 6. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Paul and Riah Robertson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson