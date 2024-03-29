Dundee food festival: Dates for new summer event revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee food festival: Dates for new summer event revealed

Plans for a street-food event to replace the former Flower and Food Festival were given the green-light by councillors earlier this year.

By Laura Devlin
Cookery demonstrations at Dundee Flower and Food Festival. Image: DC Thomson.
Cookery demonstrations at Dundee Flower and Food Festival. Image: DC Thomson.

The dates for Dundee’s new food festival have been revealed as the council launches a special grant for prospective participants.

Plans for a street-food event to replace the former Flower and Food Festival, which was axed in January 2023, were given the green-light by councillors earlier this year.

The new event – simply named Dundee Food Festival – will take place on Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7.

It’s described as an opportunity for residents and businesses to showcase the region’s “rich culinary heritage and promote sustainable practices in the food industry”.

Weekend of activities planned

Details of how the event could look were revealed in a report which went before councillors in January.

It described how the festival will be focused on the the city centre but fringe events will take place across the whole city.

Both indoor and outdoor activities will be held across the weekend, which will include lectures and talks, food walks and tasting trails, markets, street food, and cooking demonstrations.

The former Dundee flower and food festival was always a big draw. Image: DC Thomson.

The festival is expected to cost around £35,000, which will be met from a one-off budget investment.

More details, including locations, will be released in the run-up to the weekend.

A small-scale grant application process has now opened for people or organisations who may want to take part.

This allows them to bid for up to £500 to assist the delivery of activities over the festival weekend.

The deadline for applications is 12pm on April 8.

Previous event ran at a loss

The new food event will replace the once popular Dundee Flower and Food Festival, held annually at Camperdown Park.

First held in 1988, over the years it attracted big names including television personalities Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, Gregg Wallace and the Hairy Bikers.

But the event had not been held in-person since 2019 because of the the Covid-19 pandemic and ran at a loss of more than £50,000 in its final year.

