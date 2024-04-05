Three lambs dead and pregnant ewe euthanised after suspected dog attack in Callander

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three lambs dead and pregnant ewe euthanised after suspected dog attack in Callander

Police want to speak to three men who were in the area.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Leny Feus area of Callander.
The incident happened at a farm in the Leny Feus area of Callander. Image: Google Street View

Three lambs were killed in a suspected dog attack at a farm in Stirlingshire.

A pregnant ewe also had to be euthanised after collapsing from exhaustion.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Tuesday on a farm in the Leny Feus area of Callander.

Police believe the animals were attacked by at least one dog.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to three men in the area at the time with a black and white cocker spaniel.

Warning over ‘devastating’ dog attacks as lambs killed at Callander farm

Inspector Andy Bushell said: “We all love seeing the lambs in the countryside at this time of year but unfortunately attacks by dogs on livestock can have devastating and appalling results.

“Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 owners can face prosecution if their pet attacks livestock and we are urging everyone to keep their dogs on a lead or under close control at all times and don’t take your dog into fields where there are lambs, calves or other young farm animals.

“We are asking everyone to be considerate when out and about in our rural areas. If you are a dog owner then it is your responsibility to keep them under control.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 1423 of April 3.

Conversation