Three lambs dead and pregnant ewe euthanised after suspected dog attack in Callander

Three lambs were killed in a suspected dog attack at a farm in Stirlingshire.

A pregnant ewe also had to be euthanised after collapsing from exhaustion.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Tuesday on a farm in the Leny Feus area of Callander.

Police believe the animals were attacked by at least one dog.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to three men in the area at the time with a black and white cocker spaniel.

Inspector Andy Bushell said: “We all love seeing the lambs in the countryside at this time of year but unfortunately attacks by dogs on livestock can have devastating and appalling results.

“Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 owners can face prosecution if their pet attacks livestock and we are urging everyone to keep their dogs on a lead or under close control at all times and don’t take your dog into fields where there are lambs, calves or other young farm animals.

“We are asking everyone to be considerate when out and about in our rural areas. If you are a dog owner then it is your responsibility to keep them under control.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 1423 of April 3.