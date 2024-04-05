Pictures as snow and flooding hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Snow has fallen across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as spring was put on hold.

Many roads in the area were affected by heavy snow showers on Friday morning.

In line with a yellow weather warning issued on Thursday, snow began to appear across parts of the area in the early hours.

Pitlochry, Aberfeldy, Kinross and the Angus Glens were all covered by the alert.

But snow also fell in the Dundee and Perth area.

Elsewhere, flooding has also been causing issues, particularly in Fife.

The B9157 Orrock Quarry Road, between Kirkcaldy and Dalgety Bay, was impassable due to torrential rain.

In Rosyth, Park Road was flooded and Fife Council workers had to drain water from Robertson Road, Dunfermline.

Drivers were also forced to navigate flood water in Woodside Road, Glenrothes.

The latest Met Office weather forecast predicts the snow will die out later today but will remain cloudy with rain returning later this afternoon and evening.

Saturday is forecast to be drier and brighter with sunny spells and showers.

It will, however, be windy with strong southerly winds and a maximum temperature of 16C.

Snow pictures

Flooding pictures