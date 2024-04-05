Dundee Pictures as snow and flooding hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire Many roads have been affected as spring was put on hold. Snow in Dundee on Friday. Image: Ewelina Dzienia By Lindsey Hamilton & Stephen Eighteen April 5 2024, 11:17am April 5 2024, 11:17am Share Pictures as snow and flooding hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4940900/april-snow-flooding-tayside-fife-stirlingshire/ Copy Link 0 comment Snow has fallen across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as spring was put on hold. Many roads in the area were affected by heavy snow showers on Friday morning. In line with a yellow weather warning issued on Thursday, snow began to appear across parts of the area in the early hours. Pitlochry, Aberfeldy, Kinross and the Angus Glens were all covered by the alert. But snow also fell in the Dundee and Perth area. Elsewhere, flooding has also been causing issues, particularly in Fife. The B9157 Orrock Quarry Road, between Kirkcaldy and Dalgety Bay, was impassable due to torrential rain. In Rosyth, Park Road was flooded and Fife Council workers had to drain water from Robertson Road, Dunfermline. Drivers were also forced to navigate flood water in Woodside Road, Glenrothes. The latest Met Office weather forecast predicts the snow will die out later today but will remain cloudy with rain returning later this afternoon and evening. Saturday is forecast to be drier and brighter with sunny spells and showers. It will, however, be windy with strong southerly winds and a maximum temperature of 16C. Snow pictures Ponies in the snow at Glenfarg. Image: Moira Gourdie Whiteout conditions at Perth’s Kinnoull Hill. Image: Laura Duncan A covering in Kirriemuir. Image: Max Cbee Challenging conditions on the Carnoustie to Forfar road. Image: Alison Robbie A blanket of the white stuff in Birkhill. Image: Loraine Millar A dog having fun in Glenfarg. Image: Neil Walker A garden near Dundee. Image: Mark Hughes Snow on the fields in Tealing. Image: Gilrean Wallace Winter remains in charge in Fowlis. Image: Richard Prest A perished daffodil in Fowlis. Image: Richard Prest Gloomy in Wolfhill, Perthshire. Image: Karen Walker White and drab in Glenrothes. Image: Nikki Louise Flooding pictures Drivers were forced to navigate flood water in Woodside Road, Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Conditions were fraught in Woodside Road. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dunfermline’s Robertson Road, outside New Park Medical Practice, was under water. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fife Council workers clear the drains in Robertson Road, Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
