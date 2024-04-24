Coffee shop outside Stirling railway station put up for sale

A coffee shop outside Stirling railway station has been put up for sale.

Chester’s Coffee Xpress on Station Road is on the market for £60,000.

Located beside the Thistle Shopping Centre, the coffee shop will continue to operate until a buyer is found, according to agents Cornerstone.

Chester’s Coffee Xpress in Stirling a ‘superb business opportunity’

The firm describes Chester’s as “a superb business opportunity for a motivated buyer or partnership team to acquire a fully fitted and renovated… opportunity in a strategically important trading location in Stirling city centre”.

Chester’s – which was fully renovated last year – can cater for 12 covers at a time inside but also has a small outdoor area.

However, it mainly focuses on takeaways.

Cornerstone says the reason for the sale is that the owner wished to focus on Chester’s Coffee House on King Street as he approaches retirement.

