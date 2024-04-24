Coffee shop outside Stirling railway station put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coffee shop outside Stirling railway station put up for sale

Chester's Coffee Xpress will remain open until a buyer is found.

By Andrew Robson
Chester's Coffee Xpress in Stirling by the station is for sale
Chester's Coffee Xpress in Stirling. Image: Cornerstone

A coffee shop outside Stirling railway station has been put up for sale.

Chester’s Coffee Xpress on Station Road is on the market for £60,000.

Located beside the Thistle Shopping Centre, the coffee shop will continue to operate until a buyer is found, according to agents Cornerstone.

Chester’s Coffee Xpress in Stirling a ‘superb business opportunity’

The firm describes Chester’s as “a superb business opportunity for a motivated buyer or partnership team to acquire a fully fitted and renovated… opportunity in a strategically important trading location in Stirling city centre”.

Chester’s – which was fully renovated last year – can cater for 12 covers at a time inside but also has a small outdoor area.

However, it mainly focuses on takeaways.

Inside Chester's Coffee Xpress.
Inside Chester’s Coffee Xpress. Image: Cornerstone
Stirling coffee shop Chester's Coffee Xpress for sale
The business is for sale for £60,000. image: Cornerstone
The kitchen of the coffee shop.
The kitchen of the coffee shop. Image: Cornerstone

Cornerstone says the reason for the sale is that the owner wished to focus on Chester’s Coffee House on King Street as he approaches retirement.

Several eye-catching residential properties are also on the market in the Stirling area.

That includes a £1 million Bridge of Allan home with views of Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument.

A Dunblane barn conversion surrounded by rolling countryside is also for sale for more than £600,000.

