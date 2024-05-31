Perth and Kinross Council tenants told to ask permission for video doorbells

Perth and Kinross Council tenants have been told to ask for permission before they fit video doorbells or CCTV cameras to their homes.

The security devices have grown in popularity in recent years.

But council tenants in Perth and Kinross are now being told the doorbells are covered by its CCTV policy.

And they will have to submit a written request if they want to install them.

Following any application, a council inspector will visit tenants to review the proposed location site and the model if it’s available.

Permission for a CCTV system will only be granted if:

• It is solely for the tenant’s personal purposes – and not uploaded to the internet where it is available to the general public;

• It is solely for crime prevention and detection;

• It does not record sound (except for the use of video doorbells);

• It does not view any public area such as a footpath, pavement or road;

• It does not view any neighbouring properties;

• It is positioned on an external wall (or main door – in the case of video doorbells);

• It is installed by a suitably qualified technician.

Tenants told to talk to housing team

CCTV cameras must not be remotely controlled – for example moved left or right or zoomed in or out.

They will only be approved for communal areas if everyone affected agrees.

And CCTV footage must be made available to the police or Perth and Kinross if it’s needed to help with any investigation of crime or anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Video capturing doorbell cameras for tenants are covered by the CCTV policy.

“Tenants should apply for permission via their locality housing team.”