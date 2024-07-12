A9 Dunblane drivers face delays during weekend roadworks

Drivers are set to face delays this weekend during roadworks on the A9 near Dunblane.

A contraflow is in place from Friday night until Monday morning on a stretch of the dual carriageway just to the north of the town.

Amey is carrying out the £1 million resurfacing project between the A820 northbound on-slip and south of the B8033 overbridge.

Lane closures have already been put in place.

However, from 7.30pm on Friday (July 12) until 6.30am on Monday, a contraflow will be in place, taking traffic down to single file in either direction.

The slip road from the A820 at Stockbridge will be closed during the contraflow.

Traffic from the A820 wishing to access the carriageway can travel south on the A9 to Keir Roundabout, then return north through the contraflow.

There will be further lane closures between 6.30am on Monday July 15 and 6.30am on Thursday July 18 to stand down the contraflow.

Drivers have also been warned that the roadworks are weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions are not favourable.