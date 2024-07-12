A9 Dunblane drivers face delays during weekend roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

A9 Dunblane drivers face delays during weekend roadworks

A contraflow is in place until Monday.

By Ben MacDonald
The A9 northbound near Dunblane
The A9 near Dunblane. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are set to face delays this weekend during roadworks on the A9 near Dunblane.

A contraflow is in place from Friday night until Monday morning on a stretch of the dual carriageway just to the north of the town.

Amey is carrying out the £1 million resurfacing project between the A820 northbound on-slip and south of the B8033 overbridge.

Lane closures have already been put in place.

However, from 7.30pm on Friday (July 12) until 6.30am on Monday, a contraflow will be in place, taking traffic down to single file in either direction.

The area of the roadworks on the A9 near Dunblane. Image: Transport Scotland

The slip road from the A820 at Stockbridge will be closed during the contraflow.

Traffic from the A820 wishing to access the carriageway can travel south on the A9 to Keir Roundabout, then return north through the contraflow.

There will be further lane closures between 6.30am on Monday July 15 and 6.30am on Thursday July 18 to stand down the contraflow.

Drivers have also been warned that the roadworks are weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions are not favourable.

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Kirkcaldy triple threat
Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Image: AP.
JK Rowling slammed by ex-Perthshire SNP MP for mocking his election defeat
Craig Cairnie's Tartan Army highland cow sculpture on show in Perth
Tartan Army highland coo gives football fans in Perth a boost
11 cars were clamped in Brechin amid the DVLA crackdown
30 untaxed vehicles clamped in Angus during latest DVLA crackdown
The derelict Lochee Old Parish Church. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Locals fear 'long summer ahead' as derelict former Dundee church set on fire
John Beaumont
St Andrews Uni Chernobyl predator jailed for more than four years
Mhairi Edwards, Evening Telegraph, CR0003727, CR0003660, vanda News, the first day the V&A is open to the public without needing a ticket with a small queue out front before it opened at 10am. Picture shows; people taking photos of the V&A. Monday 17th September, 2018.
Dundee tourists set to benefit from new discount card as city council launches Scotland-first…
Residents rehomed after Abbotsford care home fire in Kirkcaldy
Fire-hit Kirkcaldy care home ordered to make improvements over how it handles distressed residents
Friockheim health centre lies empty. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Friockheim Health Centre to be put up for sale two years after closure
Jude spelt out over the Tayside sky.
Perth pilot spells out 'Jude' in Tayside skies as locals speculate over England hero…
2

Conversation